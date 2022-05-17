ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Movia Robotics continues to serve schools, clinics, families

Bristol Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovia Robotics has been serving schools, clinics, and families in Connecticut and around the world since it was founded by UConn Researcher, Timothy Gifford in 2010. They are located in Bristol at 72 Prospect Place. Their aim is towards children ages three to early teens, who have autism or special...

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
ZDNet

Amazon invests in robots to work alongside humans

One of my favorite robots of the last few years is named Cassie. Little more than a pair of bipedal robotic legs, the robot was designed as a robust R&D tool for ground mobility applications. It's a cool robot, and it's a great illustration of a company developing baseline technology readymade for useful iteration.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movia Robotics#Uconn#Prospect Place#Astronautical Engineering#Education Department#Medicaid
Fortune

In a ‘tech desert,’ understanding user’s fears is the key to innovation

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When my company, Outset Medical, set out 10 years ago to build a new dialysis technology, we didn’t fully appreciate the tech desert landscape that we would be entering. Having spent the last 25 years in health care, I had seen sectors such as cardiology continuously innovate; but in dialysis, an industry dominated by a few huge manufacturers, advances in equipment stagnated and the status quo calcified. What transpired over the next 10 years has offered us many lessons about what it means to innovate in an industry where innovation is rare.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Intelligent career planning via stochastic subsampling reinforcement learning

Career planning consists of a series of decisions that will significantly impact one's life. However, current recommendation systems have serious limitations, including the lack of effective artificial intelligence algorithms for long-term career planning, and the lack of efficient reinforcement learning (RL) methods for dynamic systems. To improve the long-term recommendation, this work proposes an intelligent sequential career planning system featuring a career path rating mechanism and a new RL method coined as the stochastic subsampling reinforcement learning (SSRL) framework. After proving the effectiveness of this new recommendation system theoretically, we evaluate it computationally by gauging it against several benchmarks under different scenarios representing different user preferences in career planning. Numerical results have demonstrated that our system is superior to other benchmarks in locating promising optimal career paths for users in long-term planning. Case studies have further revealed that our SSRL career path recommendation system would encourage people to gradually improve their career paths to maximize long-term benefits. Moreover, we have shown that the initial state (i.e., the first job) can have a significant impact, positively or negatively, on one's career, while in the long-term view, a carefully planned career path following our recommendation system may mitigate the negative impact of a lackluster beginning in one's career life.
JOBS
Nature.com

Leveraging clinical data across healthcare institutions for continual learning of predictive risk models

The inherent flexibility of machine learning-based clinical predictive models to learn from episodes of patient care at a new institution (site-specific training) comes at the cost of performance degradation when applied to external patient cohorts. To exploit the full potential of cross-institutional clinical big data, machine learning systems must gain the ability to transfer their knowledge across institutional boundaries and learn from new episodes of patient care without forgetting previously learned patterns. In this work, we developed a privacy-preserving learning algorithm named WUPERR (Weight Uncertainty Propagation and Episodic Representation Replay) and validated the algorithm in the context of early prediction of sepsis using data from over 104,000 patients across four distinct healthcare systems. We tested the hypothesis, that the proposed continual learning algorithm can maintain higher predictive performance than competing methods on previous cohorts once it has been trained on a new patient cohort. In the sepsis prediction task, after incremental training of a deep learning model across four hospital systems (namely hospitals H-A, H-B, H-C, and H-D), WUPERR maintained the highest positive predictive value across the first three hospitals compared to a baseline transfer learning approach (H-A: 39.27% vs. 31.27%, H-B: 25.34% vs. 22.34%, H-C: 30.33% vs. 28.33%). The proposed approach has the potential to construct more generalizable models that can learn from cross-institutional clinical big data in a privacy-preserving manner.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
HackerNoon

In Conversation with a Computer Science Major, Kristy Gao

Kristy is in her final year of computer science at the University of Waterloo. The 22-year-old is a technical project lead for the UW Blueprint initiative, which focuses on accessible technology and promoting public and social welfare. Kristy leads a project that builds web applications to help Planet Read coordinate volunteers to translate and review children’s stories. When she graduates, Kristy plans to work as an engineering manager. She is also proud that she was part of a tight-knit comradery of the few female students looking to venture into computer science careers.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Wingcopter details plans to deploy 12,000 drones across Africa

Drone delivery has largely been a non-starter for a number of companies, including Amazon. While others, like Alphabet’s Wing, have seen some success in limited markets, plenty of questions remain around efficacy, congestion and regulation, among others. We’ve long suggested that such technologies might make more sense in remote areas, where traditional infrastructural issues present real barriers for delivery.
AFRICA
TechCrunch

Tractian, which uses AI to monitor industrial equipment, raises $15M

Founded in 2019, Tractian is the brainchild of Y Combinator alumni Marinelli and Gabriel Lameirinhas. Prior to starting Tractian, they worked at a paper manufacturer, International Paper, as software engineers, where Marinelli says they noticed how backwards the systems were for monitoring machinery health. “Industrial managers of any kind need...
ENGINEERING
International Business Times

The VIVOSUN Smart Grow System: A Major Shift in Growing Tech

I have been watching indoor growing technology for almost a decade. There is a stigma attached to it: that it is for growing a certain kind of consumable plant that is currently being considered for legalization across the United States. However, indoor horticulture has been a trend with the value of goods produced in indoor grow centers having increased by $16.5 billion since 2016. My interest in indoor home gardening is right there alongside the growth of the industry, but old fashioned systems like High-Intensity Discharge bulbs always turned me away from investing much time and effort into indoor gardening (although I did use T5 fluorescent bulbs for low light plants--easy maintenance and interesting plants).
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy