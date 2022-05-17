ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County official confesses to killing high school student in March car crash

By Natalia Gurevich
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A Placer County official has confessed to being behind the wheel in a March hit-and-run that killed a local high school student, according to reporting by KCRA .

Anthony Williams, 18, a Inderkum High School basketball player, was walking along the road in Rocklin on Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive on March 19, when he was struck and killed by Placer County Executive Officer Todd Leopold.

Leopold confirmed he was the driver in the incident in a press release issued last Friday, the station reported.

The Rocklin Police Department released a statement on Facebook on May 11 concluding the investigation into the incident, withholding Leopold’s identity.

"After a thorough review of all of the evidence, and witness accounts in this case, it has been determined that the driver is not at fault and no criminal charges will be requested," said the police.

This conclusion came after accusations and rumors that Leopold had been the driver in the killing for weeks in the community, according to the station, levying criticism at the police department for not providing enough information as to what exactly happened, according to the station.

The department opted not to release the report of the incident to the public, but said that a copy can be requested by "any person who may have a proper interest therein," said the statement.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office is now reviewing the details of the crash further.

"My words and emotions cannot adequately express my profound grief and sadness," Leopold said in a press release last week, as reported by the station. "I am heartbroken for the loss of this young man and extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Williams' family, friends, and all of those impacted by this tragic accident."

According to Leopold, he refrained from revealing his involvement in the death before this point because he "did not want to be perceived, in any way, as attempting to influence the outcome of the Rocklin Police Department's investigation," as reported by the station.

The Placer County DA's Office and Todd Leopold did not respond to KCBS Radio’s request for information at the time of publication.

Comments / 2

Theresa N Kev-Always
2d ago

It's not a hit and run, he stayed after the accident to answer questions. Also, he didn't kill purposely as the title of article implies. He admits to hitting the young man, which caused his death.

Reply
5
Goalieman
2d ago

Wow, how misleading is the title of the article. Call it what it is. The pedestrian was at fault for his own death and Mr. Leopold happened to be the driver of the vehicle. it's unfortunate a death occurred however when people break the law sometimes bad things happen. Now Mr. Leopold will forever have potential mental health issues. The innocent driver is being portayed in the media as having done something wrong. The police department turned the report over to the DA because the media and BLM will spin the findings as a race issue. The DA will announce no charges and still the media and BLM will make this horrible collision a race incident. This collision occurred because the young man broke the law and ran right out in front of a vehicle and was killed. Period, end of story.

Reply
5
