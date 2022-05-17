Placer County official confesses to killing high school student in March car crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A Placer County official has confessed to being behind the wheel in a March hit-and-run that killed a local high school student, according to reporting by KCRA .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Anthony Williams, 18, a Inderkum High School basketball player, was walking along the road in Rocklin on Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive on March 19, when he was struck and killed by Placer County Executive Officer Todd Leopold.

Leopold confirmed he was the driver in the incident in a press release issued last Friday, the station reported.

The Rocklin Police Department released a statement on Facebook on May 11 concluding the investigation into the incident, withholding Leopold’s identity.

"After a thorough review of all of the evidence, and witness accounts in this case, it has been determined that the driver is not at fault and no criminal charges will be requested," said the police.

This conclusion came after accusations and rumors that Leopold had been the driver in the killing for weeks in the community, according to the station, levying criticism at the police department for not providing enough information as to what exactly happened, according to the station.

The department opted not to release the report of the incident to the public, but said that a copy can be requested by "any person who may have a proper interest therein," said the statement.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office is now reviewing the details of the crash further.

"My words and emotions cannot adequately express my profound grief and sadness," Leopold said in a press release last week, as reported by the station. "I am heartbroken for the loss of this young man and extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Williams' family, friends, and all of those impacted by this tragic accident."

According to Leopold, he refrained from revealing his involvement in the death before this point because he "did not want to be perceived, in any way, as attempting to influence the outcome of the Rocklin Police Department's investigation," as reported by the station.

The Placer County DA's Office and Todd Leopold did not respond to KCBS Radio’s request for information at the time of publication.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram