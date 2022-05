Spoilers below for anyone who isn't caught up with The Conners Season 4, so be warned!. For nearly all of its fourth season, The Conners stuck to the awkward narrative reality of Darlene and Ben’s splintered relationship, following their surprising break-up in the Season 3 finale. Yet here we are, two episodes away from the current season’s capper, and those two characters rather quickly went from splitsville to more or less engaged, largely thanks to a bone-headed Darlene falling through the roof of her new abode. Understandably, it’s unclear exactly where things are heading for the once-again couple, but Conners star Ames McNamara thinks viewers should be pumped about what’s yet to come.

