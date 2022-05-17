Johnny Depp’s Attorney Suggests That Amber Heard Altered Photos In Aftermath Of Alleged Assault — Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE, 10:21 AM PT: Johnny Depp ’s attorney challenged one piece of evidence that has been at the heart of Amber Heard ’s claim that the actor struck her with a phone in a confrontation in May, 2016: Photos taken afterward in which her face appears reddish.

“Isn’t it true that you just edited these photographs?” attorney Camille Vasquez asked Heard.

“No, I have never edited the photograph,” Heard replied.

“You just enhanced the saturation from one of these photos to make your face look more red?”

“No, that is incorrect. I didn’t touch it,” Heard said.

She said that one of the photos is different than the other because a light was turned on to show the extent of her injuries.

The obvious goal was to raise doubts in the jurors’ minds about the veracity of the photos.

Later on Tuesday morning, Depp’s legal team focused on the aftermath of the May 21, 2016 argument at the Depp-Heard penthouse in downtown Los Angeles’s Eastern Columbia building. Police were called, but Heard did not file a report. She did file for divorce several days later and obtained a domestic violence restraining order.

Vasquez played elevator security camera footage from the Eastern Columbia building showing that actor James Franco arrived to visit Heard the next evening, on May 22. She also went down the list of witnesses who testified that they did not notice any injuries on Heard’s face after the argument with Depp.

At one point, Vasquez got a bit snarky. She showed a photo that was taken of Heard, with her injuries, at the courthouse when she obtained the restraining order.

Vasquez asked Heard if she was “having a photoshoot inside the courthouse while you are getting” a restraining order.

“I would not characterize it that way,” she said. Heard said that she did not put on makeup before the courthouse appearance. “It was the only time I walked out of my house without makeup on,” she said, adding that a friend advised her not to do so.

Later, Vasquez challenged Heard on the Washington Post op ed and its headline, “I Spoke Up Against Sexual Violence, And Faced Our Culture’s Wrath.”

Heard said that she did not write the headline, and had not publicly accused Depp of sexual assault, as opposed to domestic abuse, and did not intend to until he filed his defamation lawsuit. “I did not write” the headline, Heard said.

Asked by Vasquez why she didn’t request that the Post change it, given that she also tweeted out a link to the story, Heard said, “I didn’t ask them, nor did I notice it, nor did I need to,” she said.

Jurors also heard a lengthy, expletive filled audio recording of one of Depp and Heard’s arguments, where she belittles him and calls him a “sellout.”

“I was expressing frustration about his criticism of my career and the problems it caused within the dynamic of our relationship,” Heard said.

“So you call him a sellout and a joke?” Vasquez asked.

“I called him horrible, ugly things. As you can hear, we spoke to each other in a really horrible way,” she said

When Vasquez suggested that Depp got her the role in Aquaman, Heard seemed surprised by the question. “Excuse me?”

“Mr. Depp got you that role in Aquaman , didn’t he?” Vasquez repeated.

“No, Miss Vasquez. I got myself that role by auditioning.”

PREVIOUSLY, 8:33 AM PT: Amber Heard faced another morning of contentious testimony Tuesday, as one of Johnny Depp’s attorneys tried to raise doubts in the jury’s mind of her claims that her ex-husband assaulted her.Camille Vasquez challenged Heard over her timeline of events of an argument she had with Depp in March 2015, when they were in Australia at a rented home while he was shooting a movie. During the confrontation, the top of one of Depp’s fingers was cut off. He claims that Heard caused the injury when she threw a vodka bottle at him. Her attorneys claim that Depp injured himself, and she has testified that Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle during the confrontation.

Vasquez asked Heard multiple times about the sequence of events during the fight: when she said that Depp smashed a phone, severed his finger and pinned her down. But Heard said that she could not recall the sequence of events and has not claimed otherwise.

At points, Vasquez’s cross examination became more of a matter of reminding the jury the contrasting claims of what happened.

“Mr. Depp lost the tip of his finger after you threw a bottle at him, isn’t that right?” Vasquez said.

“That is incorrect,” Heard said, glancing at times over at the jury.

“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn’t that right, Miss Heard?”

“I didn’t assault Johnny in Australia. I didn’t assault Johnny ever,” Heard responded.

Then, Vasquez stated to Heard, “That night in Australia, after you cut off his finger with a bottle, you weren’t scared of him at all.”

Looking toward the jury, Heard said, “This is a man who tried to kill me, of course it is scary, he’s also my husband.”

Vasquez also noted that Heard did not seek medical treatment after the alleged assault. “There is not a single medical record for any of these injuries,” she said.

Depp’s legal team has claimed that it was Depp who was a victim of assault and his then-wife was frequently belittling and confrontational. Vasquez, sometimes throwing in sarcastic asides as she questions Heard, has spent a great deal of her cross examination highlighting contradictions in the actress’ claims of assault.

Earlier in the morning, Vasquez challenged Heard on why she gave Depp a knife as a gift in 2012, given that she testified that he was physically violent to her at the time.

As the actual knife was shown in the courtroom, Vasquez asked, “That is the knife you gave to the man who was hitting you, right Miss Heard?”

She answered, “I wasn’t worried that he was going to stab me with it when I gave it to him, that is for certain.”

Heard said that 2012 was the “best of times” in their relationship because Depp was sober during part of the year.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard wrote that she “became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.” Depp has denied her claims of abuse. She has counter sued for $100 million over claims that she fabricated her stories.