Jersey City, NJ

Arrest Made In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Old Navy Employee In Jersey City

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boz4g_0fhAGgyj00
Phillip James Delancy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in November 2021. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 22-year-old Jersey City man has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a 36-year-old beloved Old Navy employee last November, authorities announced.

Kristopher Khusial has been accused of hitting Phillip Delancy at 740 Route 440 around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Delancy was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being struck, and pronounced dead at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Khusial was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday, May 17, and released on a summons pending his first court appearance on Monday, June 20.

A GoFundMe launched for Delancy's family had raised $15,000 as of May 17.

"Phillip was a son, a brother, and a loving uncle," the page reads.

"He will always be remembered for his bright personality and dedication to his job. He worked for Old Navy for over 16 years and never missed a day."

The events surrounding the crash are under investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

Comments / 6

Paul Seburn
1d ago

How is it A hit & run and he’s been released after being caught the no charges have been filed WTF!!!…who’s this Guy that he wasn’t charged with A crime he left the scene of A accident that killed someone and he’s out already plus no charges got filed if it was me A black man from the urban area ide be in jail facing vehicular homicide…

Reply(1)
2
Guest
1d ago

Phillip was like respectable son to me he always made me feel good about myself, so so so Dearly missed, one of a kind , they also need to fix the crossing the highway on 440 so many people getting killed and no one’s doing anything about it! Please listen Mr Mayor!!🙁🙏🏽

Reply
2
