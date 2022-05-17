ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AMC Networks Names Len Fogge Marketing President; Miquel Penella to Oversee AMC International

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28r1Zl_0fhAGSZR00

Click here to read the full article.

10Len Fogge has been named president of marketing at AMC Networks . Additionally, streaming services president Miquel Penella is taking on an expanded role and will now oversee the company’s global division, AMC Networks International. Fogge and Penella both report to interim CEO Matt Blank.

Fogge will lead global marketing and brand strategy including performance marketing, creative and social for AMC Networks’ domestic and international brands, which include streamers AMC+, Acorn TV, Allblk, Shudder, Sundance Now and Hidive as well as AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv.

Fogge joins AMC Networks after serving as a marketing consultant for the company for the past several months, in which he oversaw the debut of “Better Call Saul” Season 6. He has previously held the positions of president of marketing and digital for NBC Entertainment, executive vice president of creating marketing, research and digital at Showtime Networks and president of Grey Entertainment.

Penella currently leads AMC Networks’ streaming business and will now add oversight of AMC Networks International, which reaches subscribers in more than 125 countries.

Before joining AMC Networks, Penella was the CEO of RLJ Entertainment, where he built Acorn TV and UMC (now ALLBLK). Before that, he served as COO and director of RLJE as well as CEO of Acorn Media Group, which was acquired by RLJE in 2012. Additionally, he worked as vice president of customer marketing at Time-Life.

AMC Networks’ streaming portfolio recently reached 9.5 million subscribers. Among the company’s current projects are the final season of “Better Call Saul”; the upcoming George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford-produced noir thriller “Dark Winds”; the final season of “The Walking Dead”; and new spin-off “Tales of the Walking Dead.”

“As we advance our differentiated targeted streaming strategy and continue our legacy of curating and showcasing excellent premium content, I couldn’t be more pleased to have Len and Miquel in these key roles,” said Blank. “I had the benefit of working with Len for many years at Showtime and there’s no one better when it comes to elevating brands and putting the customer experience first. Under Miquel, our streaming business has flourished, and with this new expanded role our international and streaming operations will be more closely aligned, enabling us to accelerate our growth.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves to Paramount Network From Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. The “Yellowstone” spinoff series “6666” is joining the mothership show on Paramount Network. It was previously reported that the new show would air exclusively on Paramount+. It will now run on the linear network first before episodes are made available to stream on demand. A premiere date has not been set. “6666” was originally announced in February 2021 as one of several new shows on the development slate of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show takes place at the real 6666 ranch in Texas. It was featured in Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” with Jimmy (Jefferson...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Inks $350 Million-Plus Renewal With VFX Firm DNEG

Click here to read the full article. Netflix signed a multiyear services renewal with VFX and animation company DNEG, under which the streamer expects to spend at least $350 million with the company through 2025. The non-exclusive agreement covers the provision of visual effects and virtual production services by DNEG for Netflix series and movies through September 2025. The new deal extends and expands on a previous agreement that the companies signed in September 2020. Under the agreement, Netflix has agreed to assign projects to DNEG worth a minimum of $350 million of its services over the term, “which may be increased if...
BUSINESS
Variety

TV at Unprecedented Scale: How Dick Wolf Rebounded to 198 Hours of Drama a Season

Click here to read the full article. Dick Wolf does not take anything for granted. Not even his prowess as one of Hollywood’s most prolific producers. The lord of “Law & Order” has taken his television operations to new heights during the 2021-22 television season, which is about to conclude with no less than six Wolf-produced series in primetime’s top 10 rankings. Over a long conversation on a deck overlooking the ocean near his home in Montecito, Calif., last month, the 75-year-old writerproducer speaks at length about the changes in television and the revitalization of his Wolf Entertainment banner over the past...
TV SERIES
Variety

Zach Katz Joins FaZe Clan as President and Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. FaZe Clan, the digital-native media, entertainment and esports platform, has hired music industry veteran Zach Katz for the role of president and chief operating officer. Katz arrives from music-tech investment venture fund Raised In Space Enterprises, which he cofounded in 2019 — in partnership with Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings — and led as CEO. In his new position, Katz will oversee FaZe Clan content, talent, merchandise, consumer goods, sponsorships and esports businesses. He will report to CEO Lee Trink. The company boasts 500 million followers across social platforms worldwide who engage with a range of entertainment...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Sapan
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Matt Blank
Person
Anne Rice
Variety

ATTN: Acquired by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media for $100 Million

Click here to read the full article. Candle Media, the next-gen media roll-up play run by ex-Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, announced the acquisition of ATTN:, a media company that produces short-form news and topical entertainment content aimed at Gen Z and millennial audiences. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. According to a source familiar with the pact, Candle Media is paying about $100 million for ATTN: in cash and stock; the deal could be worth up to $150 million with additional earn-out provisions. The transaction is expected to close within 30 days. Candle said it will help provide capital, scale and...
BUSINESS
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
Variety

Marnie Schulenburg, ‘As the World Turns’ Star, Dies at 37

Click here to read the full article. Marnie Schulenburg, known for her roles in soap operas “As the World Turns” and “One Life to Live,” died Tuesday in New York due to a complication from breast cancer, a representative confirmed to Variety. She was 37. Schulenburg’s husband Zack Robidas, an actor known for his roles in “Sorry for Your Loss” and “Succession,” also confirmed the news via a Facebook post, in which he thanked her fans for their support after Schulenburg’s diagnosis. “Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass everyday...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Jack Ryan' Ending at Prime Video, Spinoff in the Works

Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski is coming to an end. The Amazon Prime Video series is now shooting its fourth season, which will reportedly be its last. Amazon Studios, Paramount TV Studios, and Skydance are reportedly developing a spin-off featuring a different Tom Clancy character played by Michael Pena. The...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime Networks#Len Fogge Marketing#Oversee Amc International#Amc Networks#Acorn Tv#Shudder#Bbc America#Ifc#Nbc Entertainment#Grey Entertainment#Rlj Entertainment#Umc#Allblk#Coo#Rlje#Acorn Media Group
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

‘Married…With Children’ Animated Series in the Works With Original Cast Returning

Click here to read the full article. An animated revival of “Married…With Children” is in development with the original series main cast set to return. Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are all set to reprise their roles as the Bundy family in the show, which is not currently set up at a network or streaming service. It is currently on the market with multiple outlets expressing interest, sources say. Alex Carter, a co-executive producer on “Family Guy,” is writing the animated version of the beloved sitcom and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Sony Pictures Television is...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series to Premiere in August, Drops Trailer

Click here to read the full article. The “She-Hulk” series at Disney+ is officially set to premiere in August. The 10-episode show, which is now officially titled ““She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” will bow on the streamer on Aug. 17. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the news at the Disney upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday alongside series star Tatiana Maslany. They also debuted a trailer for the series, which can be seen below. The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’ (And the Documentary That Inspired It) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The murder case famed for the “owl theory” is now a star-studded true crime drama miniseries. Based on a French documentary, The Staircase is streaming on HBO Max and stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.More from The Hollywood ReporterSophie Turner on Theory Overload While Making 'The Staircase': "I'm So Done Talking About What Happened"Events of the Week: 'Top Gun:...
TV SERIES
Variety

Amber Heard Testifies About Johnny Depp: ‘This Is a Man Who Tried to Kill Me’

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard completed her testimony on Tuesday after four days on the witness stand, defending herself from accusations that she had faked her abuse claims against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard maintained her composure as Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, accused her of lying and suggested that she was the true abuser. Vasquez played audio recordings of arguments between the couple and read aloud love notes that Heard had written to Depp after the alleged assaults. “You weren’t scared of him at all, were you?” Vasquez asked at one point. “This is a man who tried to kill...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Lands New Drama Starring Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is returning to Netflix for A Man in Full, a limited series based on Tom Wolfe's novel. The series will be written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and includes Oscar-winner Regina King as an executive producer. Daniels won an Emmy in 2018 for his performance in Netflix's limited series Western Godless.
TV SERIES
Variety

Amber Heard Says ‘Aquaman 2’ Role Got Cut Down: Action Scenes Were ‘Taken Away’

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard claims that Warner Bros. “didn’t want to include me” in the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel due to the fallout of her divorce from Johnny Depp. The actor said during her defamation trial against Depp that she was “actively scheduling timing for filming” the second “Aquaman” movie until Depp’s team called her a liar regarding her abuse claims against Depp. Heard said that “communications” about the sequel “stopped at that point.” Heard stars as Mera in several comic book films from Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment. She debuted as the character in “Justice League”...
MOVIES
Deadline

Fox Breaks With Tradition & Does Not Announce Fall Schedule On Day Of Upfront, Unveils 2022-23 Slate

Click here to read the full article. Fox this morning announced the bulk of its programming slate for the 2022-23 but not a fall schedule. As Deadline reported two weeks ago, the network had been planning not to unveil a grid in conjunction with its May 16 upfront presentation. As broadcast networks have become a small part of media congloms’ portfolio pitch to advertisers, the fall schedules are no longer a centerpiece of their presentations and are sometimes omitted from the corporate upfronts altogether. But the broadcast networks still traditionally unveil their fall schedule the morning of their upfront presentation. Fox will...
NFL
Variety

Variety

63K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy