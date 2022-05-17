ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In First Post-Merger Upfronts Pitch, TelevisaUnivision Says Streaming Will Add To Linear Business That's "On Fire"

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Making its first upfronts pitch to advertisers as a merged company, TelevisaUnivision delivered a message of balanced strategy to ad buyers in an hour-long presentation at New York’s Javits Center.

“Here’s one thing you’re not going to hear this week: Our linear business is on fire,” ad sales and marketing chief Donna Speciale said. She pointed to 7% growth across the company’s portfolio, and 18% at its flagship broadcast network, maintaining, “Everyone else is either flat or declining.”

At the same time, TelevisaUnivision has made several moves in streaming , acquiring assets and positioning itself with a two-tiered new service, the free Vix and subscription Vix+. “We didn’t need to turn to streaming to save our TV business,” Speciale said. “We saw an opportunity.”

Last January, Univision and Grupo Televisa closed their $4.8 billion combination, which saw the media assets of Televisa come under Univision’s control and a number of prominent minority investors enter the fold. Univision had been taken private back in 2007, in a $13.7 billion deal in 2007 led by media billionaire Haim Saban.

Former Viacom CFO Wade Davis now runs TelevisaUnivision as CEO and led the winning bid for Univision, and has taken steps to stabilize the ship. Among the cable TV vets recruited to the new company’s management ranks is Speciale, who formerly headed sales at Turner.

Speciale earned the heartiest applause of the upfront presentation, taking part in a video segment in which she gamely learned to salsa dance from two on-screen pros. “That shows you the value of being able to trust a partner,” she said.

Sebastián Yatra, known for singing “Dos Oruguitas,” one of the songs on the chart-topping soundtrack of Disney’s Oscar-winning animated film Encanto, closed the event with a medley.

Deadline

Man Arrested In Dave Chappelle Attack Charged With Attempted Murder In Alleged Stabbing Of Roommate

Click here to read the full article. The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing facility in December, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Isaiah Lee has pleaded not guilty to the felony charge and is due back in court June 2. Lee, 23, is accused of rushing Chappelle while carrying a replica gun that contained a switchblade as the comic performed during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival this month. He pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts including battery,...
NFL
Deadline

Sarah Wayne Callies, James Saito, Tim Chiou Among Cast In ‘The Company You Keep’ ABC Drama Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Wayne Callies, James Saito, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen and Felisha Terrell are set as leads in ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, from 20th Television. The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he...
NFL
Deadline

Johnny Depp’s Ex-UTA Agent Reveals Actor’s Cash-Strapped Woes At $50 Million Defamation Trial

Click here to read the full article. The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial on Thursday saw the actor’s former agent and former business manager describe the collapse of his reputation and his finances by the time they were let go in 2016. UTA’s Tracey Jacobs, who had represented Depp since the 1990s, laid out how the star came to the agency early in 2016 demanding $20 million. In pre-recorded video testimony that was played for the jury, Heard’s attorney asked Jacobs, “So Mr. Depp came in and said, ‘I want you to get $20 million for me?'” “Actually it was,...
NFL
Deadline

Duchess Of York Sarah Ferguson Launches Paris Production House With Mark Gill & Cyril Cadars

Click here to read the full article. The Duchess Of York Sarah Ferguson has co-founded a Paris-based production house with Oscar-nominated The Voorman Problem director Mark Gill and The Open’s Cyril Cadars. Vestapol Films also counts financier Gertjan Rooijakkers as co-founder and will focus on the independent development and production of films and TV for international audiences and markets, especially the U.S. and Japan. On the slate already is a TV mini-series expanding on Gill’s The Voorman Problem written by Gill and Cloud Atlas scribe David Mitchell, along with The Paris Quintet, led by Call My Agent! star Fanny Sidney and Ravens – The Many Deaths of Masahisa Fukase, a surreal...
NFL
Deadline

