ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill

By The Associated Press, Jeffrey Collins
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bycWO_0fhAGOHl00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor has quietly signed into law a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges as the state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years.

The bill was one of 43 acts Gov, Henry McMaster signed into law Monday with no fanfare or ceremony. McMaster did not post to social media like he did for signing bills granting additional leave for new parents or allowing early voting .

But just before the state Senate passed the proposal earlier this month, McMaster said “I think the girls ought to play girls and the boys ought to play boys. That’s the way we’ve always done it.”

When asked if he meant biological boys, the governor responded “are there any other kind?”

The law requires transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

York County ‘stonewalled’ MorningStar requests for Heritage Tower documents, lawsuit claims

Supporters of a ban warn that in a rapidly changing society transgender girls would have an unfair biological advantage from having been born stronger males. They suggest girl winners’ podiums and MVP awards could be taken over by transgender athletes to the detriment of sports in places like South Carolina where it is a vital part of school life.

Opponents of the bill said it is a cruel idea, singling out students who are not elite athletes but are just looking for a way to be a regular student, hanging out with friends and learning life lessons through competition.

“Transgender youth are not a threat to fairness in sports, and this law now needlessly stigmatizes young people who are simply trying to navigate their adolescence, make friends, and build skills like teamwork and leadership, winning and losing,” said Ivy Hill a leader of a coalition of more than 30 groups committed to LGBTQ equality.

South Carolina is the latest place to join a growing group of mostly conservative states requiring transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates. Governors in Oklahoma and Arizona signed their laws at the end of March and Tennessee’s governor signed a bill earlier this month.

The idea began emerging in legislatures about two years ago. Idaho passed the first of such legislation in 2020. Its law and a similar law in West Virginia have both been blocked by courts.

York County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘jury duty’ scam

The lawyer for conservative Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom said girls deserve to compete on a level playing field.

“We welcome South Carolina to the growing number of states that have acted to preserve fair competition for all females, whether in grade school or college. When the law ignores biological differences, it’s women and girls who bear the brunt of the harm,” alliance attorney Christiana Kiefer said in a statement.

In South Carolina, the High School League currently handles questions of whether a student should compete on boys or girls teams on a case-by-case basis and has dealt with less than a half-dozen cases in five years.

Research on children who identify as transgender is just beginning. A study released earlier this month online in Pediatrics found children who begin identifying as transgender at a young age tend to retain that identity at least for several years. But the study dealt mostly with children from white, high-income families who supported their transitions.

South Carolina lawmakers have yet to take up proposals passed in other conservative states like Texas, where Gov. Gregg Abbott has directed state agencies to consider placing transgender children in foster care or measures prohibiting gender-affirming health care treatments for transgender youth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Charleston City Paper

A look at South Carolina’s new laws

The S.C. General Assembly passed 129 new laws during the 2022 session, including measures to spend lots of money, redraw legislative districts, allow early voting, ban vaccine mandates and keep transgender students from playing women’s sports. All but 17 have been signed into law. Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed seven...
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Nationwide baby formula scam looks to have roots in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a natural instinct nowadays: When you need something and can't find it in stores, you search online. For thousands of parents looking everywhere for baby formula, one resource is Facebook. That's where Terri Bair of Pennsylvania, and Laurel Smith of Texas, found a haven of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
WWAY NewsChannel 3

SEC accuses North Carolina man of operating Ponzi scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a North Carolina man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
carolinapanorama.com

UNCOVERED: Senator gets grants for charities, then checks disappear

COLUMBIA — An Upstate senator has singlehandedly withheld some $125,000 in funds the state promised to three Greenville charities for a summer camp, after-school program and fitness park — a trio of projects designed to benefit underprivileged children and low-income seniors. Checks that state Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville,...
COLUMBIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Judge: NC insurance mogul defrauded companies he invested in

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina insurance magnate must give up control of his private companies to comply with a 2019 agreement to ensure several insurers within his business empire are paid over $1 billion, a state judge has ruled. Ruling in a civil lawsuit from which he heard testimony almost a year ago, […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Racism#Columbia#Ap#Gov#Senate#Morningstar#Heritage Tower#Supporters Of A#Mvp
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Spots in South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, a nice burger is still on top of the list for many of us. However, sometimes it's hard to find a burger that is prepared well. But that's what we are here for. To help you find delicious burgers in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina

Candidate for Georgia Governor: Kandiss Taylor

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election. Taylor has a PhD who works in education. She has drafted a proposed Executive Order to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a historical landmark in Elberton, on her...
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

USGS reports yets another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was reported near Elgin on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occurred about 6:18 a.m., a few miles east of Elgin. There have been quite a few earthquakes reported during May in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
abcnews4.com

How did a gun stolen in the '70s in Alaska end up in the hands of an SC middle schooler?

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — When a gun is stolen—you never know where it will end up. But once it’s found, the feds can trace its so-called DNA. A stolen Colt Police .38 was found in a middle schooler’s backpack this week. Berkeley County’s sheriff is determined to find out how it got from Alaska to South Carolina. They will also find out where it’s been over the past nearly 50 years.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
fox46.com

NC trucker’s CDL suspended over guilty plea entered in his absence in SC courtroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a load of U.S. mail in tow, Jocquill Bethea’s cell phone lit up. His boss was on the other line. “They was [sic] like pull over, stop the truck,” Bethea said his boss told him over the phone. “I understand every reason why they asked me to stop the truck. If I would have gotten in an accident, that’s the loss of my license…if I would have got pulled over for an inspection and my license suspended, that’s a seven-year ban on my license.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy