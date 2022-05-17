ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noomi Rapace poses up a sophisticated storm in a floor-length cream gown on the opening night of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Noomi Rapace understood the assignment on Tuesday evening as she pulled off a breathtaking look for the opening night of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Arriving in sensational style at the Palais des Festivals, the Swedish actress proudly showed off her flattering cream gown, which featured a slit and a one-shoulder style.

42-year-old Noomi, who is on this year's jury, let her brunette tresses cascade down her back as she parted them to one side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkN34_0fhAGIzP00
Dazzling: Noomi Rapace posed up a sophisticated storm on the opening night of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday

Makeup was immaculately applied and she added a striking pop of colour with red lipstick.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star coordinated with red gemstone earrings and accentuated her look even further with precise winged eyeliner.

Noomi was in attendance to watch zombie comedy film Final Cut (Coupez).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLTPk_0fhAGIzP00
Simply stunning: 42-year-old Noomi, who is on this year's jury, let her brunette tresses cascade down her back as she parted them to one side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INKKA_0fhAGIzP00
Showstopping: Arriving in sensational style at the Palais des Festivals, the Swedish actress proudly showed off her flattering cream gown, which featured a slit and a one-shoulder style
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322Rj5_0fhAGIzP00
Stealing the show: Makeup was immaculately applied and she added a striking pop of colour with red lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fW9Yz_0fhAGIzP00
Opening night: Noomi was in attendance to watch zombie comedy film Final Cut (Coupez)

Earlier in the day, Noomi attended the photocall for the jury, where she adopted a more stripped back look.

She swept her hair into a high ponytail and framed her face with large black sunglasses.

Final Cut is a 2022 zombie comedy film - a remake of the 2017 Japanese film One Cut of the Dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aH3EF_0fhAGIzP00
Festival: Earlier in the day, Noomi attended the photocall for the jury, where she adopted a more stripped back look 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQgiL_0fhAGIzP00

The film centres on a crew remaking the film depicted in the original film.

Its director Michel Hazanavicius said it was 'a joyous celebration of film people, which I hope will encourage others to get involved'.

Its premiere was initially slated for January 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival, but it was pulled after in-person screenings were cancelled in response to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The two-week annual event will also see hotly-anticipated films Top Gun: Maverick and King of Rock 'N Roll' biopic 'Elvis' shown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332uQw_0fhAGIzP00
Opening night: Final Cut is a 2022 zombie comedy film - a remake of the 2017 Japanese film One Cut of the Dead

IN THIS ARTICLE
