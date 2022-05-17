ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Christine Just Had a Surprising Reaction to Chrishell’s New Relationship—Here’s What She Really Thinks

By Lea Veloso
 4 days ago
Nothing but love. Christine Quinn showed her support for Chrishell Stause and G-Flip . The Selling Sunset real estate agent revealed how she felt about her co-star’s new relationship when asked about the new couple by Us Weekly.

“I’m so happy for them,” Christine told Us Weekly at a signing for her book, How to Be a Boss B*tch on May 16, 2022. “Love is amazing.”

Christine’s comments came just days after Chrishell revealed her new partner to fans in the reunion special of Selling Sunset . “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Chrishell shared. “So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip,” Chrishell revealed, describing them as an “extremely talented musician.”

“The smile that’s been on your face makes me very happy. I’m very proud of you,” Chrishell’s boss and ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim, said during the special. Chrishell and Jason dated from July to December 2021. Much of season 5 of Selling Sunset focused on their relationship.

The pair split in December 2021 and wrote different statements on their Instagrams. Chrishell, for her part, wrote: “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward. Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.” She then proceeded to say, “thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”

Meanwhile, Jason echoed the same sentiments in his post saying that “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another,” he wrote. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

Chrishell’s ex-husband Justin Hartley has also reacted to the news of the new couple. “Justin doesn’t keep up with news about Chrishell at all. He’s not one who follows celebrity news unless someone brings it up to him,” a source close to Justin told Us Weekly . Justin and Chrishell were married from 2017 to 2019 when Justin filed for divorce via text in season 3 of Selling Sunset .

Under Construction by Chrishell Stause

Buy: ‘Under Construction’ by Chrishell Stause $5.95+

For more about Chrishell Stause, read her memoir, Under Construction: Best Living My Best Life Took a Little Work . The book, which will be released on February 8, 2022, follows Chrishell’s life from her unconventional childhood in a small town in Kentucky to her current career as a soap actress, a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles and a cast member one of Netflix’s buzziest reality TV shows, Selling Sunset. The memoir also dives into Chrishell’s struggle with homelessness earlier in her life and her family’s addiction, as well as her dreams of acting one day while working at a local Dairy Queen. Under Construction includes “never-before-before told” stories from her personal life—including her much-publicized divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley—and the lessons Chrishell has learned along the way to come out stronger than ever.

