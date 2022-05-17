ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gimme Shelter: Attorney General Rob Bonta on housing law enforcement

By Manuela Tobias
CalMatters
CalMatters
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgM3y_0fhAG3pl00

In summary

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon sit down with California Attorney General Rob Bonta to discuss his approach to housing.

Attorney General Rob Bonta makes a point of including access to housing among his priorities as California’s top law enforcement official.

Since taking office last year, Bonta formed a special unit to enforce tenant protection laws as well as to implement various new laws designed to spur housing production. He hasn’t been quiet about telling cities they need to build more.

So how does Bonta decide what laws to prioritize? What advice does he have for renters running into issues with their landlords? And what does a right to housing mean to him?

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon sit down with Bonta to get his takes on everything from rent control to Prop 13.
Bonta, a former Democratic Assemblymember from Alameda appointed to the post by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, faces re-election this year .

Gimme Shelter issue suggestions

  • Which housing issues would you like to hear more about on the podcast?
  • Who should be a guest?

Δ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
Local
California Government
CalMatters

In California for years, but still can’t qualify for in-state tuition

California exempts many undocumented students from paying non-resident tuition at the state’s public colleges and universities. But gaps in the law mean that some undocumented students and visa holders still don’t get exemptions — even if they’ve lived in the state for more than a decade. Two bills pending in the state Legislature would make it easier to qualify.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Housing#Attorney General#The Los Angeles Times#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy