Gimme Shelter: Attorney General Rob Bonta on housing law enforcement

Attorney General Rob Bonta makes a point of including access to housing among his priorities as California’s top law enforcement official.

Since taking office last year, Bonta formed a special unit to enforce tenant protection laws as well as to implement various new laws designed to spur housing production. He hasn’t been quiet about telling cities they need to build more.

So how does Bonta decide what laws to prioritize? What advice does he have for renters running into issues with their landlords? And what does a right to housing mean to him?

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon sit down with Bonta to get his takes on everything from rent control to Prop 13.

Bonta, a former Democratic Assemblymember from Alameda appointed to the post by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, faces re-election this year .

