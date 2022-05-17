ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlmZm_0fhAFu3S00

With the two cups in the bag already, Liverpool will attempt to keep their hopes of a domestic clean sweep alive when they head to Southampton on Tuesday night.

The Reds must beat Saints and hope they win, and Manchester City do not, on the final day of the season at the weekend.

However, even as much importance as this game therefore has, Jurgen Klopp may opt to rotate his team given the demands of going to extra time and penalties at Wembley just three days prior - and with the Champions League final also on the horizon.

Southampton’s season has petered out in disappointing fashion, with one win in 11 highlighting their ‘on the beach’ status to an extent. They can now not claim a top-half finish in 2021/22.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Southampton vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 17 May at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game is scheduled for broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Line-ups

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Lyanco, Salisu, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja, Tella

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Jota

Odds

Southampton 36/5

Draw 23/5

Liverpool 5/12

Prediction

Liverpool to keep their slight quadruple hopes alive and ensure the title fight goes to the final weekend by picking up a convincing win. Southampton 0-3 Liverpool .

