ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania holds congressional and state legislative primaries

By Grace Panetta,Warren Rojas
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IjNK_0fhAFtAj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecpvp_0fhAFtAj00

Insider

Pennsylvania is holding congressional and state legislative primaries on Tuesday . Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET.

The races and the stakes:

Pennsylvania lost a congressional seat after the 2020 Census due to slow population growth, leaving it with 17 seats in the House of Representatives.

Most of the Keystone State's congressional leaders are running unopposed in Tuesday's primaries. That list includes Democratic Reps. Brendan Boyle, Madeleine Dean, Mary Gay Scanlon, Chrissy Houlahan, Susan Wild, and Matt Cartwright, as well as Republican Reps. Dan Meuser, Scott Perry, Lloyd Smucker, John Joyce, Guy Reschenthaler, Glenn Thompson, and Mike Kelly.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, in Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district, was the only sitting GOP lawmaker who didn't challenge the 2020 presidential election results. His colleagues Reps. Meuser, Perry, Smucker, Joyce, Reschenthaler, Thompson, Kelly, and Fred Keller all voted to overturn the 2020 results at the behest of President Donald Trump.

Trump endorsed Reps. Perry , Smucker , Reschenthaler , and Kelly in rapid succession on May 10, 2022. Trump also endorsed Rep. Joyce on March 18, 2022.

In Tuesday's primary, three-term lawmaker Fitzpatrick is being challenged by first-time candidate Alex Entin. Fitzpatrick got 57% of the vote in his 2020 reelection bid.

Four-term lawmaker Dwight Evans, who got 91% of the vote in his 2020 reelection bid, is facing primary challengers Alexandra Hunt and Michael Cogbill in Pennsylvania's 3rd District.

Keller, a two-term lawmaker, announced his retirement on February 28, 2022, listing a desire to avoid a redistricting-based, GOP-on-GOP primary fight as his main motivation for stepping down. First-time candidates Christopher Deluzio and Sean Meloy are running for his open seat in Pennsylvania's 17th District.

Current Rep. Conor Lamb is running for Senate; he is currently trailing Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman.

Pennsylvania state representative and self-proclaimed socialist Summer Lee and lawyer Steve Irwin are two of five candidates running to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle in the redrawn 12th District. The 14-term dean of the Pennsylvania delegation called it quits in October 2021.

Pennsylvania state Senate and state House primaries:

Follow Insider's live coverage of all of Tuesday night's primaries

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
Person
Madeleine Dean
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
Person
Brendan Boyle
Person
Guy Reschenthaler
Person
Lloyd Smucker
Person
Dan Meuser
Person
Donald Trump
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Census#Democratic Reps#Republican#Gop#Thompson Kelly
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WGAL

Another Republican candidate for governor drops out of race and endorses Barletta

HARRISBURG, Pa. — GOP candidate for Pennsylvania governor Melissa Hart has dropped out of the race and endorsed fellow Republican Lou Barletta. "Our Republican primary is too fractured and we need someone to come out of that Republican primary who is a proven leader, who is a uniter, who is someone who can get Democrat votes because Pennsylvania is still a majority Democrat state, and lead as a person who has a vision and values that the people of Pennsylvania support," Hart said at a Friday morning news conference. "For this reason, I am suspending my campaign today. And I’m going to be supporting Lou Barletta. And on Tuesday, I'm going to be casting my vote for Lou Barletta."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

498K+
Followers
32K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy