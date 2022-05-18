LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania holds congressional and state legislative primaries

Insider

Pennsylvania is holding congressional and state legislative primaries on Tuesday . Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET.

The races and the stakes:

Pennsylvania lost a congressional seat after the 2020 Census due to slow population growth, leaving it with 17 seats in the House of Representatives.

Most of the Keystone State's congressional leaders are running unopposed in Tuesday's primaries. That list includes Democratic Reps. Brendan Boyle, Madeleine Dean, Mary Gay Scanlon, Chrissy Houlahan, Susan Wild, and Matt Cartwright, as well as Republican Reps. Dan Meuser, Scott Perry, Lloyd Smucker, John Joyce, Guy Reschenthaler, Glenn Thompson, and Mike Kelly.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, in Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district, was the only sitting GOP lawmaker who didn't challenge the 2020 presidential election results. His colleagues Reps. Meuser, Perry, Smucker, Joyce, Reschenthaler, Thompson, Kelly, and Fred Keller all voted to overturn the 2020 results at the behest of President Donald Trump.

Trump endorsed Reps. Perry , Smucker , Reschenthaler , and Kelly in rapid succession on May 10, 2022. Trump also endorsed Rep. Joyce on March 18, 2022.

In Tuesday's primary, three-term lawmaker Fitzpatrick is being challenged by first-time candidate Alex Entin. Fitzpatrick got 57% of the vote in his 2020 reelection bid.

Four-term lawmaker Dwight Evans, who got 91% of the vote in his 2020 reelection bid, is facing primary challengers Alexandra Hunt and Michael Cogbill in Pennsylvania's 3rd District.

Keller, a two-term lawmaker, announced his retirement on February 28, 2022, listing a desire to avoid a redistricting-based, GOP-on-GOP primary fight as his main motivation for stepping down. First-time candidates Christopher Deluzio and Sean Meloy are running for his open seat in Pennsylvania's 17th District.

Current Rep. Conor Lamb is running for Senate; he is currently trailing Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman.

Pennsylvania state representative and self-proclaimed socialist Summer Lee and lawyer Steve Irwin are two of five candidates running to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle in the redrawn 12th District. The 14-term dean of the Pennsylvania delegation called it quits in October 2021.

Pennsylvania state Senate and state House primaries: