Vehicle Recovered in Savannah Reservoir

A Kansas City, Kansas resident was stopped on Interstate 35 Tuesday night in Harrison County and accused of speeding as well as a lane violation. Twenty-five-year-old Francisco Antonio Buezo Rosa has been accused of speeding 112 miles an hour in a 70 mile an hour zone as well as alleged failure to drive in the right lane. The driver was taken to the law enforcement center in Bethany where troopers said he was “bondable.”

HARRISON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO