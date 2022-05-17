Vehicle Recovered in Savannah Reservoir

Two drivers were injured when an accident occurred Tuesday night on northbound Interstate 35 in Clinton County. Fifty-five-year-old Steven Jordan of Polo received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. 27-year-old Dakota Davis of St. Joseph sustained minor injuries and went by EMS to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A 17-year old reported missing from Nodaway County has been located and returned home safe. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says the female left her parent’s home without parental consent. An investigation led authorities to believe she was in Falls City, Nebraska with a 35-year old male. Deputies worked with Nebraska authorities and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate the 17-year old and return her home. A criminal investigation is now underway.
Two listening area residents suffered injuries in a Tuesday evening crash in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5:25 Tuesday night on County Road 179, at County Road 177, as 21-year-old Rosendale resident Logan R. Hughes headed southbound. Troopers say Hughes failed to yield...
A Kansas City, Kansas resident was stopped on Interstate 35 Tuesday night in Harrison County and accused of speeding as well as a lane violation. Twenty-five-year-old Francisco Antonio Buezo Rosa has been accused of speeding 112 miles an hour in a 70 mile an hour zone as well as alleged failure to drive in the right lane. The driver was taken to the law enforcement center in Bethany where troopers said he was “bondable.”
Our least favorite city to the East remains violent, dangerous and struggling with their semi-urban identity. Here's part of a scary police report and a local slice of life . . . "A citizen called police stating that there was a person lying on the sidewalk near east 39th Street...
Two Diberville, Mississippi residents were arrested in Harrison County Wednesday. Just before 2 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that they arrested 24-year-old Serena Bell and 25-year-old Joshua Walker both on accusatory charges of possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance for marijauna, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CAMERON, MO – A crash overnight on I-35 in Clinton County seriously injured a Polo man. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 55-year old Polo resident Steven Jordan and 27-year old St. Joseph resident Dakota Davis were both northbound. Davis began overtaking Jordan in the driving lane and struck the back of Jordan’s vehicle. Jordan travelled off the roadway and overturned several times, ejecting him from the vehicle. Davis’ vehicle came to rest in the median.
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to nearly 200 calls for service Sunday and Monday. Some of the calls include:. 07:27 a.m., Officers responded to a location on Bridge St. for an unresponsive male. The male was deceased at the time of arrival. The investigation is continuing. 07:43pm Officers responded to...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on a capias warrant on a probation violation. The Trenton Police Department arrested 41-year-old Lori Anne Pennington on May 19. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9th.
A truck driver from Sheridan, in northwest Missouri, was injured Monday when the Freightliner big rig he was driving traveled off Highway 46 and overturned in Harrison County two miles west of Hatfield. Injuries were serious for 57-year-old John Steinman who was taken by ambulance to Ringgold County, Iowa Hospital...
CHILLICOTHE, MO – An accident near Chillicothe injured 4 people early Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred just after 6 pm on US 65, 4 miles north of Chillicothe as both vehicles were northbound. Nineteen-year old Addison Wilson of Dawn turned onto a country road and attempted to make a U-turn, turning into the path of a vehicle operated by 48-year old Chillicothe resident Brent Murphy.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four students at Platte County High School were treated Thursday for overdose symptoms, according to Platte City police. Authorities said emergency services were called just after 11 a.m. to the school on a report of multiple people who had become ill. Police said in a...
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department added three people to their most wanted list. 31-year-old Chase Jordan Fantazia of Chillicothe is wanted for an alleged Probation Violation on his original conviction for Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Bond set at $20,000. 36-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Sumner is wanted for...
With Memorial Day weekend coming soon, May 21st through the 27th is designated as National Safe Boating Week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will hold boat equipment inspections statewide this Saturday. Inspections will be held for the public in Troop H from 7 to 9 a.m. at Big Lake State Park Boat Ramp near Craig. Another inspection will be held in Troop A at Smithville Lake at the Camp Branch Marina Boat Ramp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A tractor striking a utility pole for high voltage lines resulted in a power outage and a tractor fire Wednesday evening. The incident happened about 8:20 pm at a location on Pauper Road, north of Trenton. Grundy County Rural Fire responded to the call, but could not approach the tractor due to downed power lines.
