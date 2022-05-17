ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Amid fentanyl-laced NC drug overdoses, 1,000+ fake pills seized in major bust

By Rodney Overton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rzbwv_0fhAF09N00

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — After several months of overdoses from drugs laced with fentanyl, deputies at the North Carolina coast made a major bust last week.

The investigation into counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl lasted several months, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in Wilmington.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“There have been numerous overdoses linked to similar type of pills over the past year,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday, vice detectives searched two mobile homes in the county west of Carolina Beach Road.

During the searches, deputies seized 1,081 “counterfeit pressed oxycodone pills,” the news release said.

More than $130,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia was also found and seized.

CRIME | Get the latest crime stories across the area

Salvatore Joseph DeFonte was arrested and charged with several felonies. He is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $10,255,000 secured bond.

DeFonte’s charges include trafficking by selling, trafficking by delivering, trafficking by manufacturing, trafficking by transportation, trafficking by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II, schedule III and schedule IV controlled substances, the news release said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

New Bern man sentenced to 18 years after drug conviction

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jonathan Pak, 36, of Craven County, was sentenced to 216 months in prison for the distribution of approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine, two and a half kilograms of cocaine, more than 390 grams of heroin and 160 grams of fentanyl.   According to court documents, evidence presented in court and other documents, from […]
NEW BERN, NC
CBS 17

$27,000 worth of weed, coke seized in bust; 2 NC men charged

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — About $27,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana was seized in a drug bust that led to charges against two North Carolina men, authorities said. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they searched a home in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday after residents complained that […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Search warrant nets 2 drug arrests

ELIZABETHTOWN — A search warrant served on Tuesday along the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown resulted in two arrests on various drug charges. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant following complaints from area residents about alleged narcotics activity. According to a Sheriff’s Office report,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Overdose#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Counterfeit#Qc News Alerts#Ii
foxwilmington.com

Magnolia man charged with making and selling cocaine

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Earl Dixon Jr. and charged him with manufacturing and selling cocaine on Wednesday, May 18. According to the PCSO, Dixon was arrested in the parking lot of the Burgaw Food Lion following a drug investigation. “Dixon is...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

11 people suspected of stealing more than 100 vehicles in Colorado to fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Nearly a dozen people are suspected of operating an organized crime ring in Colorado to help fuel their meth, heroin and fentanyl habits. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of 11 suspects on Thursday. The group is suspected of stealing at least 130 vehicles in the Denver Metro Area. The estimated value of vehicles and property taken is about $3 million.
DENVER, NC
WECT

Law enforcement responds to report of burglary in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement and the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams responded to the scene of a reported burglary Thursday in the 6000 block of Trowbridge Street in Wilmington. The special teams (SWAT and Crisis Negotiation) cleared the residence and no suspects were found inside. According to officials...
WILMINGTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Virginia State Trooper-Pilot temporarily blinded with laser pointer during statewide manhunt

The pilot of the aircraft was surveying the area just before 11 p.m. when he was temporarily blinded by someone pointing a laser pointer from the ground in Crewe. State police said the pilot regained vision several minutes later, and with the help of his co-pilot, the two were able to identify the source of the laser and provide state troopers with an exact location and address.
CREWE, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Ex-Fort Bragg worker gets 3 years for taking bribes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who worked at Fort Bragg was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison for bribery and money laundering related to government contracts, according to a federal prosecutor. U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a news release that Calvin Alfonza Jordan, who pleaded guilty to receiving […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

SEC accuses North Carolina man of operating Ponzi scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a North Carolina man of operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 75 investors and using the money he gained to make mortgage payments and pay for private schools for his children. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Columbus County officials locate stolen boat and arrest suspect

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and return a stolen boat to its owner on May 15. Per a CCSO release, the office first responded to the theft on May 1. Christopher Inman had his 20′ Sunbird boat and trailer stolen from his storage on Whitehall Road.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Troopers Search for Owner of Handgun

The Highway Patrol is seeking the owner of an SCCY 9mm handgun found beside an area highway. Troopers came into possession of the handgun in July 2021 year. If you are the owner of the pistol, and can provide proof, contact the Highway Patrol Whiteville office at 910.642.7169. If the...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Teen arrested after fleeing law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old boy after he attempted to flee law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road. On Wednesday, a Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction. A detective in an unmarked car spotted the vehicle, drove behind and called for a marked unit. The stolen vehicle reportedly was stopped on Carolina Beach Road and Burnett Road by a pit maneuver.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy