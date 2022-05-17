ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

Ronan man charged with arson for Boulder 2700 fire, two others

By SCOT HEISEL
Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 4 days ago

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a Ronan man suspected of igniting the Boulder 2700 fire that burned several structures last summer is in custody and has been charged.

Craig Allen McCrea, 36, has been incarcerated at the Lake County jail since about May 4 on drug charges.

McCrea is being charged by the Lake County Attorney’s Office for three counts of arson for the Boulder 2700 fire and two other fires in the Polson area — the Boulder 2800 fire and Jette Hill fire. The Boulder 2800 and Jette Hill fires were started in the month prior to the Boulder 2700 fire and caused forestland damage but did not burn any structures, according to Sheriff Don Bell.

“The Boulder 2700 fire resulted in the emergency evacuation of hundreds of families, burned down more than a dozen homes and other outbuildings, destroyed thousands of acres of forestland, and has created an ongoing hazardous condition on Highway 35, due to destabilizing the vegetation and causing frequent rocks to fall to the road,” Bell said in a press release Tuesday.

Investigators suspected arson as the cause of the Boulder 2700 fire early on, and McCrea has been identified as the sole suspect so far. Bell said CSKT Division of Fire investigators helped connect the other two fires to McCrea as well.

The arson investigation was led by Det. Dan Yonkin of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Det. Yonkin collected more than 100 hours of surveillance footage from local residents and businesses in the wake of the Boulder 2700 fire, according to court documents.

Yonkin eventually obtained a warrant for cellular data for a phone belonging to Crystal M. Kline, which indicate Kline was present at the site of each of the three fires before they were initially reported.

Investigation of the Jette Hill fire on July 9, 2021 suggests Kline arrived at the Big Arm Resort around midnight, made a video with her phone and sent some messages to a friend before leaving the resort shortly after 3 a.m. and driving to the site where the fire was set. Kline stayed in the area for approximately 25 minutes before going to a residence owned by McCrea’s father, Bob McCrea, who recently retired from CSKT Tribal Fire after serving more than 50 years in wildfire management.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the Jette Hill fire. Investigators found drug paraphernalia and a pack of cigarettes. They also found a straw that was sent to the State Crime Lab, which identified DNA on the straw. The straw also tested positive for fentanyl.

In mid-July, video footage shows a vehicle known to be used by Craig McCrea drive past the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 35 at about 1:45 a.m. July 16, the night of the Boulder 2800 fire. Investigators believe Kline again was present at the site where the fire began. It was first reported at about 8 a.m., and crews quickly put it out.

The same camera recorded footage of the same car at the same highway intersection shortly before midnight on Aug. 31. Video obtained of the start of the fire shows a single set of headlights moving slowly up the mountain road, then back to the scene of the fire 15 minutes later. The headlights descend the road as the fire blows up behind them at about 2:30 a.m. The same vehicle was spotted back at the highway intersection at 2:40 a.m.

Yonkin questioned Kline, who admitted being with Craig McCrea at the scene of each of the three fires. She said he started the fires with a torch. Kline said Craig McCrea told his father about starting the fires. Craig and Bob McCrea live at the same residence.

Kline said she was afraid to tell anyone about the fires because Craig McCrea had been physically abusive to her.

Investigators obtained a swab from Craig McCrea for DNA testing, and the State Crime Lab matched it to the sample from the straw “to a likelihood of 1 in 425 trillion.”

McCrea is being held on a $1 million bond for three counts of arson. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $50,000.

Comments / 5

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Montana man arrested by HPD for theft identity

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police (HPD) say they arrested a man for theft identity around 9 p.m. on May 20. Police identified the man as 39-year-old Thomas Cates of Libby, Montana. HPD say they pulled over Cates at the intersection of Powell and South Green Street for a license plate not being displayed properly […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boulder, MT
Ronan, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Ronan, MT
City
Polson, MT
Lake County, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, MT
Polson, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Fires Were Started#Emergency Evacuation#Sheriff Don Bell#Cskt Division Of Fire
NBCMontana

Lake Co. suspect charged with deliberate homicide

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County prosecutors charged a 20-year old man with deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment. Tyler Uhrich is accused of murdering Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, last week in an apparent domestic fight on Tribal land near Flathead Lake. Court documents claim Uhrich followed Bluemel’s truck into a mountainous...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Election Preview: Bell, White vying to lead Sheriff’s Office

There’s a contested race for Lake County sheriff/coroner on primary election ballots that were mailed to registered voters last week. Sheriff Don Bell has held the position since 2015, after he defeated three other Republican candidates in the 2014 primary election. He is being challenged by Ronan Police Sgt. Corey White Jr. Both men are running as Republicans, so the name of the primary election winner will appear on the November general election ballot as an unopposed candidate. Ballots are due back to the Election Office at the Lake County Courthouse by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Residents may check their...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Body found near the bank of Clark Fork River

SUPERIOR, Mont. - An investigation has been launched after a body was reported near the bank of the Clark Fork River near River Bend Road. Mineral County Sheriff, Michael Toth says the report came in around 1:18 pm Tuesday, May 17. Assistance was requested from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office warns of potential scam

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a scam that claims the recipient missed a court date or has an outstanding warrant. Officials say beware of a caller identifying as "Sheriff Isben." They add they won't ask for cash or a gift card.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Man arrested after standoff in Lincoln

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies say a man in Lincoln threatened emergency responders who were called in by a friend when the man started having convulsions. Court papers indicate Dennis Jacob Doll demanded EMTs get out of his house. Deputies report the friend followed him...
LINCOLN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

An ‘Uncontrollable Deviant Impulse’ Lands Man in Missoula Jail

58-year-old Kenton Shaull of Washington State is in the Missoula County Detention Center on $300,000 bond charged with sexual abuse of children. Court documents state that Shaull traveled to Missoula specifically to engage in sexual activity with a person he thought was only 14 years old, but was actually a law enforcement officer posing as a child.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

An Outstanding 9-1-1 Dispatcher in Ravalli County

Montana's 911 Dispatcher of the Year is Amy Cianflone of Hamilton. She was one of an honored group of emergency medical services providers recognized at an awards ceremony at the Helena Capitol Rotunda this week. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proclaimed May 15-21 as Emergency Medical Services Week. The Montana...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missing girl found safe in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police confirm a missing 7-year-old girl on Missoula's Northside was found safe Monday night. Neighbors joined search efforts for America "Amy" Fitterer, who was seen near the 1200 block of Phillips Street at 3:50 p.m. Monday. Police say the girl is safe. No additional information...
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Legals for May, 19 2022

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY TO: NO OCCUPANT Lake County Treasurer Attn: Robin Vert-Rubel Lake County Courthouse Rm 210 106 4th Ave E Polson, MT 59860 Randall M. Karr c/o Ron Johnson 2200 S. Broadway Santa Maria, CA 93454-7814 Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: Property described in the Lake County Treasurer's Office...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
187
Followers
170
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy