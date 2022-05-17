ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Liverpool go looking for a fifth Premier League win in their last six in the competition on Tuesday night, but know even that isn’t now enough to overhaul Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Reds are relying on Aston Villa to take something off the reigning champions on the final day and they must then also win both their last two fixtures, starting with a trip to Southampton, if they want to end the 2021/22 campaign on top.

Saints are down in 15th after a poor end-of-season run has left them with just one win in their last 10 in league play, with only three points taken from the last 15 available on home soil.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team are one of the top flight’s draw specialists, as only Brighton and Crystal Palace have more than Southampton’s 13 this season.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Southampton vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 17 May at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game is scheduled for broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Line-ups

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Lyanco, Salisu, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja, Tella

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Jota

Odds

Southampton 36/5

Draw 23/5

Liverpool 5/12

Prediction

Liverpool to keep their slight quadruple hopes alive and ensure the title fight goes to the final weekend by picking up a convincing win. Southampton 0-3 Liverpool .

Comments / 0

