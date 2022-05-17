ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAAPC_0fhAE3uB00

Liverpool head to Southampton on Tuedsay night, knowing they must keep cranking out the victories to stay in with a chance of winning the Premier League title as the season moves to the final day.

The Reds added their second trophy of the season on Saturday, winning the FA Cup on penalties, but victory here would still leave them behind Man City by a point with one game to play.

Meanwhile, Southampton’s form has fallen off a cliff toward the end of the season and they are now bottom of their ‘mid-table mini-league’, sat in 15th following a run of just one win in 11 across all competitions.

They could still finish 11th if they win both their remaining games and everything elsewhere goes their way, but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team have been maddeningly inconsistent all year.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Southampton vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 17 May at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game is scheduled for broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Line-ups

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Lyanco, Salisu, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja, Tella

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Firmino, Jota

Odds

Southampton 36/5

Draw 23/5

Liverpool 5/12

Prediction

Liverpool to keep their slight quadruple hopes alive and ensure the title fight goes to the final weekend by picking up a convincing win. Southampton 0-3 Liverpool .

