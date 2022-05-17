ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist killed in attack in Downtown L.A., suspect at large

By City News Service
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man riding a bicycle was killed by another man in downtown Los Angeles early today.

The crime occurred about 12:10 a.m. at Seventh and Flower streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

According to police, the man was riding a bicycle when another man pulled him off of it, and he fell and hit his head. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured man, who died at the scene.

No description was released of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

