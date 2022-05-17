Blood & Treasure Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date, Moves to Paramount+

Click here to read the full article.

Two days shy of the third anniversary of its debut, Blood & Treasure at long last has a Season 2 premiere date. Oh, and it’s moving from CBS to the Paramount+ streaming service.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the globe-trotting action-adventure drama will debut its 13-episode sophomore season Sunday, July 17 on Paramount+ (with two episodes), to be followed by weekly Sunday releases.

Created by created by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia, Blood & Treasure follows a brilliant antiquities expert (played by Matt Barr) and a cunning art thief (Sofia Pernas) who in Season 1 teamed up to track a ruthless terrorist who funded his attacks through stolen treasure. As the duo crisscrossed the world hunting their target in Season 1, they unexpectedly found themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

The cast also includes Michael James Shaw ( The Walking Dead ), Katia Winter ( Sleepy Hollow ), James Callis ( Battlestar Galactica ), Oded Fehr ( Covert Affairs ), Alicia Coppola ( Shameless ) and Mark Gagliardi.

Federman and Scaia serve as executive producers alongside Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic and Howard T. Owens.

Blood & Treasure premiered in May 2019 on CBS, with its finale airing that August. Season 2 was ordered midway through Season 1, in June 2019, following some initial solid-for-summer ratings.

COVID pandemic-related production shutdowns delayed filming on Season 2, which didn’t wrap until mid-December 2020. When CBS first announced its schedule for the current TV season, Blood & Treasure was among the shows said to be “returning” at some point. As of February, post-production on the sophomore season was complete.

Of note, Barr now has a lead role on The CW’s Walker prequel spinoff, Walker: Independence .

