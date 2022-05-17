ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IL

OFFICIALS RELEASE NAMES OF SANDOVAL BROTHERS KILLED IN SUNDAY CRASH

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON COUNTY, IL — Authorities have released the names of two Sandoval residents killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night that sent a third resident to a St. Louis area...

wmix94.com

Ohio man killed in crash on I-64 near Wayne City Monday

WAYNE CITY, IL — A 41-year-old Ohio man was killed Monday when the semi-truck he was driving crashed on westbound Interstate 64 near Wayne City. According to the Illinois State Police, around 5:25 p.m. Monday, Brian Jones was traveling westbound in a construction zone when for unknown reasons he struck the concrete bridge barrier multiple times and left the right side of the road. The truck then struck a tree and overturned.
WAYNE CITY, IL
wmix94.com

Police pursuit on Route 161 turns into crash that sends four to the hospital

NEW BADEN, IL — A police pursuit Monday near New Baden resulted in the suspect vehicle crashing on Illinois Route 161 and its four occupants being taken to the hospital for treatment. According to Illinois State Police, a car driven by 25-year-old Dashawn Crenshaw of St. Louis was being pursued by a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy when he ran over spike strips that had been deployed by a second deputy.
NEW BADEN, IL
KFVS12

3 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in White County, Illinois on Wednesday evening, May 18. The crash happened at 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Route 141. According to Illinois State Police, Alexia Taborn, 20 of De Soto,...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

No serious injuries reported in Raccoon School Bus crash (updated 10:10 am)

Raccoon Grade School Superintendent Misty Johannes has confirmed there were no serious injuries when one of the district’s busses was hit in the rear by a pickup truck on Route 161 just west of the Route 37 interchange. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshall Bill Fulton says the pickup...
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

Fayette County Coroner Investigating Death Of Rural St. Elmo Woman

The Fayette County Coroner is investigating the death of a rural St. Elmo woman. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that early Wednesday morning he was contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office of a death north of St. Elmo. Coroner Harris says, upon arrival at the scene, he pronounced 33 year old Elizabeth Strange dead.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
cilfm.com

Motorcycle rider hurt in Jackson County accident

AVA, Ill. (WJPF) – One person was hurt Sunday in a two vehicle accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Jackson County. At about 5:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Zane Ward, 28, of Willisville was driving a motorcycle on the Keller Highway when he tried to pass a car near Redbird Road, outside of Ava.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

8-month-old struck by vehicle, suffers minor injury

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An 8-month-old child was struck by a vehicle Wednesday near Tucker and Chestnut, police said. The child was in a stroller when the vehicle hit them around 2:20 p.m. The child suffered a minor injury to the head, police said. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and the child was taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

Multiple Crashes in Same Location in Virden Sends One To Hospital Yesterday Morning

Two car crashes at the same location on Illinois Route 4 in Macoupin County yesterday morning backed up traffic. Illinois State Police District 18 reports that at approximately 7AM yesterday morning on Illinois Route 4 just north of Meadowlark Lane in Virden, an unnamed vehicle with an unidentified driver was traveling south on Illinois Route 4 just north of Bob-O-Link Street in Virden. A second and third vehicle were stopped in the southbound lane waiting for a vehicle to make a left hand turn. The first vehicle failed to stop in time and struck the third vehicle in the rear, causing a chain reaction.
VIRDEN, IL
wrul.com

Springerton Man Killed In Traffic Crash

A traffic crash claimed the life of a Springerton man on Tuesday. At approximately 11:34 a.m., Reporting Officer George Spencer and White County Sheriff’s Department Sargeant Craig Poole responded to County Road 100 E approximately 600 feet North of County Road 1850 N in reference to a report of a traffic crash and possible fatality. The White County Ambulance Service also arrived on scene at the same time as the officers. Upon arrival, a male subject was found lying in the ditch. After Ambulance personnel examined the body it was determined that he was already deceased. Evidence in the vehicle indicated that the vehicle was owned by York Farms. It was then determined that the victim was 36 year old Sean M York of 19254 County Road 1745 E in Springerton.
SPRINGERTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka man arrested for yelling profanities at children exiting school bus

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 52-year-old Iuka man for alleged disorderly conduct. The department reports they were called to the Joseph Morrison residence on Sycamore Street after he had allegedly yelled profanities at children getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon.
IUKA, IL
abc17news.com

Girl is 5th person to die from St. Louis crash last week

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl is the fifth person to die from her injuries in a crash caused by a vehicle that police had tried to stop in the minutes before it hit a van carrying seven family members. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday the death of 11-year-old Takera Thompson, of St. Louis. She died at a hospital three days after the May 6 crash. Also killed in the crash were the child’s grandmother, 56-year-old Anngelique Simmons; Takera’s aunt, 34-year-old Rhonda Simmons; and two great-uncles, 47-year-old Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons and 43-year-old Luther Simmons. Two other children in the van also suffered critical injuries. The crash happened when a Jeep that had fled a police stop crashed into the van.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wjpf.com

Ava man swerves to miss deer, crashes jeep

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – One person was hurt in a single vehicle crash Sunday in Jackson County. At about 11:15 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Jay McMillan, 48, of Ava was driving a Jeep on Brickplant Road near Campbell Hill when a deer ran into the road.
AVA, IL
KFVS12

Man facing charges after leading officers on chase in Wayne Co., Ill.

A retired couple in Union County started a small community garden 5 years ago. The Perry Count Sheriff’s Office says if you are the person in this video or know the owner/person in these videos, please contact Detective Kevin Gross at 573-547-4576 or kgross@perrycountymo.us. 3 injured in Murray State...
UNION COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Car slams into sign outside of church in Overland

ST. LOUIS – A car slammed into the sign outside of a church Tuesday night in Overland. The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the House of Prayer of Holiness Church on Ashby Road at Lackland Road. The car suffered heavy front-end damage, and bricks from the church sign were scattered across the parking lot. […]
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 19TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 24-year-old Justyse Zimmerman of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Assault, Illegal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL

