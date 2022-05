BIG RAPIDS — Early morning commuters will have another option for coffee pick up in Big Rapids when Scooter's Coffee arrives. The Big Rapid planning commission held a public hearing on the Scooter's Coffee site plan and special land use permit during its meeting this week. The site plan was approved unanimously, and the board voted to recommend approval of the special land use permit by the city commission.

