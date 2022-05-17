ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Says Her Home Has Been Attacked by ‘The Devil’

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cm68w_0fhABo9A00

“Full House” alum Candace Cameron Bure wants her followers to know that she gives Jesus all the power in her household. On Wednesday, the former “Full House” star took to social media to tell her followers that she was under attack from an “enemy.”

Bure posted an Instagram Story to tell her followers that she had a strong suspicion that she and her loved ones were the targets of something she could only describe as “demonic.” When Bure noticed that she and her family members were irritable with each other, she started to question if there was something sinister in her house.

According to Bure’s Instagram story, her household had been “cranky” for a few days, which she said was “weird” for her.

“My house is usually really peaceful and happy,” she said in the post, admitting that in the last three days, “everyone’s been irritable,” including herself. But, then, Bure reveals she had a spiritual epiphany. “I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s a spirit of irritability, there’s a spirit of crankiness, there’s a spirit of confusion. Oh, the enemy’s attacking!”

Bure, who’s never been shy about being outspoken with her faith, was recently credited for helping fellow actress Danica McKellar of “The Wonder Years” find Christianity.

While Bure frequently opens up about her faith, she reveals that this wasn’t the first instance she had to get out of demonic attacks that attempted to harm her and her family.

“I think so easily, we forget and we want to just blame one another when things go wrong,” the mom of three noted. But, she added that people tend to forget that there’s a “very real and powerful enemy at work” every day.

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Calls Upon Her Higher Power

“That enemy is the devil,” Bure clarified. Yet, Bure was steadfast in her belief that “the devil has no control or authority in my home.” Instead, she added, “Jesus has all authority, all power in my home, and reigns in my home!” she said.

“I call upon the Holy Spirit. I pray out any evil spirits that are in here,” Bure continued. “And I put on my worship music. It’s just filling my home. So my home is filled with Scripture, and God’s Word, God’s power, God’s truth. I just keep reminding myself of that.”

Bure ended her post by encouraging her followers to be mindful of keeping their spiritual homes in check.

“I just want to encourage you today because maybe you are going through a tough time where there are things that are just unexplainable,” she said. “Yet, they are explainable. It’s just sometimes we don’t see it. But let’s not forget what’s going on in the world around us.”

The Hallmark Channel veteran recently signed a deal with GAC Media to produce and star in movies and television shows. She’s now the 11th Hallmark star to plan to appear in projects for the new family-friendly network.

Comments / 882

Swede Switzer
4d ago

Dear God, I pray over this home and everyone in it. Lord, I pray that you will keep this home safe both spiritually and physically. I pray for the safety of the physical house against damage, and the members of this house against injury and sickness. Numbers 6:24-26 “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.”

Reply(149)
282
deni g
4d ago

More like the full Moon, we had an eclipse and the blood moon, also Mercury in retrograde. There were several large earthquakes, add the unusual solar Flares and that made all of our households seem like they were under attack. It certainly does not hurt to pray about it though, because 7fever there was a time for demonic activity, this would be perfect.

Reply(31)
109
Kevin Krzykowski
4d ago

The closer you get to the Lord the harder the enemy tries to destroy your faith.

Reply(57)
324
Related
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Says She ‘Lost Her Mind’ After 2011 Divorce

More than 10 years after her divorce from Bruce Boxleitner, Melissa Gilbert admits that she struggled hard following that major event in her life. While promoting her new book, “Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered,” the classic TV actress Melissa Gilbert revealed she didn’t handle her divorce from Boxleitner well. The former couple was married from 1995 to 2011 and have one son together, Michael. “It was like, I lost my mind,” the “Little House on the Prairie” star recalled to PageSix. “One of my friends says, ‘You know, every once in a while we all have to go to the zoo. And you went and now you’re back.’”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The two married in 2006, and just...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
UPI News

Dan Aykroyd, Donna Dixon separate after 39 years of marriage

April 30 (UPI) -- Ghostbusters icon Dan Aykroyd has separated from Bosom Buddies alum Donna Dixon, his wife of nearly four decades. "After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners," Aykroyd, 59, and Dixon, 64, said in a joint statement to People.com. "This is our choice in loving friendship."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's rarely-seen daughter Aimee pictured with famous family

Sharon Osbourne loves nothing more than being with her family and wanted to make sure she celebrated her three grown-up children on Sunday to mark Mother's Day. The Talk host - who is currently recovering from Covid - took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback picture featuring her kids, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, posing with their famous dad, Ozzy Osbourne.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland reveals he is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death: 'It's so heartbreaking'

Alec Baldwin is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death, according to his daughter Ireland Baldwin. The 64-year-old actor was handling a gun on the set of his movie Rust last October when it went off and fatally shot the cinematographer, and his daughter Ireland Baldwin - who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger - 'can't imagine' how distressing the situation has been for her dad.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

459K+
Followers
49K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy