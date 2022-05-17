‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Says Her Home Has Been Attacked by ‘The Devil’

“Full House” alum Candace Cameron Bure wants her followers to know that she gives Jesus all the power in her household. On Wednesday, the former “Full House” star took to social media to tell her followers that she was under attack from an “enemy.”

Bure posted an Instagram Story to tell her followers that she had a strong suspicion that she and her loved ones were the targets of something she could only describe as “demonic.” When Bure noticed that she and her family members were irritable with each other, she started to question if there was something sinister in her house.

According to Bure’s Instagram story, her household had been “cranky” for a few days, which she said was “weird” for her.

“My house is usually really peaceful and happy,” she said in the post, admitting that in the last three days, “everyone’s been irritable,” including herself. But, then, Bure reveals she had a spiritual epiphany. “I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s a spirit of irritability, there’s a spirit of crankiness, there’s a spirit of confusion. Oh, the enemy’s attacking!”

Bure, who’s never been shy about being outspoken with her faith, was recently credited for helping fellow actress Danica McKellar of “The Wonder Years” find Christianity.

While Bure frequently opens up about her faith, she reveals that this wasn’t the first instance she had to get out of demonic attacks that attempted to harm her and her family.

“I think so easily, we forget and we want to just blame one another when things go wrong,” the mom of three noted. But, she added that people tend to forget that there’s a “very real and powerful enemy at work” every day.

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Calls Upon Her Higher Power

“That enemy is the devil,” Bure clarified. Yet, Bure was steadfast in her belief that “the devil has no control or authority in my home.” Instead, she added, “Jesus has all authority, all power in my home, and reigns in my home!” she said.

“I call upon the Holy Spirit. I pray out any evil spirits that are in here,” Bure continued. “And I put on my worship music. It’s just filling my home. So my home is filled with Scripture, and God’s Word, God’s power, God’s truth. I just keep reminding myself of that.”

Bure ended her post by encouraging her followers to be mindful of keeping their spiritual homes in check.

“I just want to encourage you today because maybe you are going through a tough time where there are things that are just unexplainable,” she said. “Yet, they are explainable. It’s just sometimes we don’t see it. But let’s not forget what’s going on in the world around us.”

The Hallmark Channel veteran recently signed a deal with GAC Media to produce and star in movies and television shows. She’s now the 11th Hallmark star to plan to appear in projects for the new family-friendly network.