Elgin Sampal, first felt that college wasn’t the right path for him, but after working in the hospitality industry for many years he was laid off and decided it was time to look for a career in the medical field. He completed the Medical Administrative Assistant certificate program (now called Health Care Administration Certificate) at the Las Vegas campus. He also went on to complete Pima Medical’s 100% online associate and bachelor’s degree programs in health care administration.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO