ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

The Temptations coming to the Miami Valley in June

By Peter Curi
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37koQE_0fhABjjX00

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Grammy award-winning group, The Temptations, will be grooving their way to the Miami Valley in June.

The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers will be at the Rose Music Center At The Heights in Huber Heights on Saturday, June 25.

Here are the concerts coming to the Miami Valley this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lg95q_0fhABjjX00
FILE – In this March 4, 2006, file photo, Otis Williams, with the Temptations, performs during a concert at the Silver Star Casino, in Choctaw, Miss. The Temptations and The Four Tops, two of Motown’s most iconic groups, have nothing but love for each other. It’s a different story when the microphones are turned on. Abdul “Duke” Fakir, of the Four Tops, and Williams, his opposite number in The Temptations, will be renewing their rivalry for the best tunes on Broadway this winter for a seven-concert stand between Dec. 29, 2014 -Jan. 4, at the Palace Theatre, in New York. (AP Photo/Kyle Carter, File)

The super-group will be joined by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo The Righteous Brothers “for a night of legendary hits, signature dance moves, and unmistakable harmonies,” according to the Rose Music Center’s website.

The Temptations are considered one of the greatest R&B artists of all time as they’ve toured the world for nearly 60 years.

‘KISS Army’ takes over Ohio for one last ride

One of the original Temptations, Dr. Otis Williams , will be gracing the Miami Valley with his presence during this soulful night.

The concert will be held on Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Miami Valley nurses celebrated with billboard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An advertising company put up a big display to celebrate nurses. National Nurses Week is observed every year from May 6 to 12. Lamar Advertising is recognizing the work of nine nurses from the region, putting their pictures on billboards around the Miami Valley area. Their images were submitted by people in the community.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Greene County’s Hamvention opening this weekend

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – After two years, Dayton’s Hamvention is reopening this weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Vendors from all over the world are setting up exhibits on Thursday in preparation for 30,000 ticket holders, something Greene County officials say will have a big economic boost in the Miami Valley.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Broadway, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Huber Heights, OH
Huber Heights, OH
Entertainment
dayton.com

Dayton Hamvention will bring 30,000 people to Xenia this weekend

Gathering of amateur radio (ham radio) operators returns after two-year COVID shutdown. The Dayton Hamvention — considered the world’s largest gathering of amateur radio operators — returns this weekend to the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center after a two-year hiatus. Well over 30,000 people are expected...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Blue Spoon Cafe could ‘make a difference’ in West Dayton

Blue Spoon Cafe could soon relocate from Talbott Tower in downtown Dayton to South James H McGee Blvd., according to a conditional use application filed with the City of Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals. Willie and Perlita Parson, owners of Blue Spoon Cafe, said in the application they want to...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek pizza shop finds ‘perfect match’ in new owners

A Beavercreek pizza shop well known in the area for community outreach and daily specials has a new set of owners. Amy and Michael Jones have officially taken over ownership of the Beavercreek Pizza Dive, located at 4021 Dayton Xenia Road, as of Wednesday, May 18. “It’s been really exciting,”...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otis Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#The Temptations#Casino#The Righteous Brothers#Ap Photo#The Rose Music Center#Kiss Army
dayton.com

Dayton native competes in BBQ World Championship, wins 4th overall

Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest recognized by USA Today as ‘Most Prestigious Barbecue Contest.”. A Dayton native also known as Master of ‘Cue competed in a BBQ World Championship cooking contest over the weekend. Erica Roby competed in the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Dani’s Boba Tea & Coffee relocates from Piqua to Sidney

SIDNEY – A business once located at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua will be reopening June 1 at 505 N. Vandemark Road. Dani’s Boba Tea & Coffee started in the Piqua mall when owner and Sidney resident Lisa Wade became mentally overwhelmed as an in-home health care employee during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wade’s daughter, Danielle, came up with the idea to open the tea and coffee business.
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WDTN

Family fun: Moraine Movie night held Friday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for something fun to do with the family this Friday? The City of Moraine is hosting a movie night in the park for all to enjoy. From 8:30 pm until 11 pm, the City of Moraine will be showing the movie Encanto at Wax Park, found at 3800 Main Street […]
MORAINE, OH
dayton.com

New chicken restaurant to open in Huber Heights at end of May

A fast-casual, chicken restaurant is opening in Huber Heights at the end of this month. Chicka Wing will open its doors at 6315 Brandt Pike on Tuesday, May 31. The menu features several combo options, including choices of “chicka fingers” and wings, available bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and French fries are also on the menu.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton.com

Dayton wood-fired pizza food truck wins award, celebrates 10 years

The first and only wood-fired pizza food truck in Dayton has won an award from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for their hard work and determination in creating trust with the community as they celebrate 10 years in business. Bella Sorella Pizza, owned by sisters Elizabeth Corrado Weizman and Gail...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy