ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Alert Issued For Missing Allentown Woman With Autism

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkS3Y_0fhABfCd00
Marion DeJesus Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department

Allentown police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman with autism.

Marion DeJesus, 57, was last seen walking away from her home in the 100 block of West Gordon Street, Allentown police said Tuesday, May 17.

DeJesus is known to frequent the 400 block of North 2nd Street and American Plaza.

She is 4'11" tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on her wherabouts is urged to call 610-437-7751.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
skooknews.com

Teen Reported Missing from Schuylkill County

A teen from Schuylkill County has been reported missing. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, a 16 year old female went missing from East Brunswick Township, near New Ringgold overnight Friday into Saturday. Troopers say the teen was last seen in her home on Hope Avenue around 8:30pm,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
Allentown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Newswatch 16

Fisherman found dead in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A death investigation is underway in the Poconos after the body of a man was found in a stream Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, an 81-year-old man from Philadelphia was found dead near the area of Paradise Trail and Stites Mountain Road near Stroudsburg around noon.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading man charged with murder of missing cabbie

NORTH HEIDLEBERG TWP., Pa. - Police say they have arrested a Reading man for murder after finding the body of a cab driver who had been missing since last summer. According to police, Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu went missing in the early morning hours of August 8, while driving his cab.
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
NBC Philadelphia

‘He Was a Good Boy': Reading Man Charged in Killing of Taxi Driver

Lee la historia en español aquí. A Reading man is accused of killing a cab driver who vanished back in August in what authorities described as a possible kidnapping. Johnny Palaguachi, of Reading, was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence in the death of Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, 30, Reading Police announced Saturday.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found overdosing during search warrant in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Police executed a search warrant in Easton on Friday morning, following a two-week long investigation. The Easton Police Department, under the authority of the Northampton County Drug Task Force, and members of Easton’s Special Response Unit executed the search warrant in the 200 block of Cattell Street.
EASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
LehighValleyLive.com

Fisherman’s death investigated as possible drowning in Poconos, coroner says

First responders recovered the body of an angler Saturday afternoon from a stream in the Pocono Mountains, according to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office. The death of 81-year-old Howard Cohen, of Philadelphia, is being investigated as a possible drowning, though it is possible a medical event played a role, Coroner Tom Yanac told lehighvalleylive.com.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading Police search field near Blue Marsh Lake for evidence

Update: Reading Police say they have found remains believed to belong to missing cab driver Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, in a field near Blue Marsh Lake. https://berksweekly.com/crime/remains-of-missing-cab-driver-found-suspect-charged-with-homicide/. Original Post: The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search in the area of Old Church Road and Lake Road in...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect ID'd In Killing Of PA Pregnant Mom: Police

A 32-year-old pregnant mom was murdered in her home in central Pennsylvania and police are searching for a man they've identified as their prime suspect. Tamarra Deloache, 32, of York, was found dead in her home in the first block of North State Street at midnight on Wednesday, May 18, according to the county coroner's office.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
276K+
Followers
43K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy