New York City, NY

Metta Sandiford-Artest likens Kyrie's vaccine stance to 'The Tuskegee Experiment'

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wc4z_0fhABKrU00

Metta Sandiford-Artest spent part of his career with the Knicks, but the Queensbridge native pays attention to both New York hoops squads – and in an exclusive interview with SNY’s Ian Begley, the former World Peace weighed in on Kyrie Irving’s vaccination circus.

“He didn’t want to take the vaccine and felt strongly about it – I know a lot of people didn’t agree with him and a lot of people did, but I think he did what’s best for himself,” Sandiford-Artest told Begley .

Sandiford-Artest admitted he is vaccinated, but understood the “fear factor” behind Irving’s decision, saying he felt similarly.

“Not only Kyrie, but a lot of people were fearful of taking the vaccine. I took the vaccine, but I was very fearful of taking it. The Tuskegee experiment,” he said. “And if you don’t know a lot of African-American doctors or scientists that are making vaccines, sometimes you don’t trust whatever is being presented to you. I thought he was brave to take that on. That’s just my opinion. Everybody has an option. I’m not about to debate because everybody’s entitled to their opinion.”

Irving was eventually able to play road games, and then as Barclays Center and MSG when New York City’s vaccine mandates were modified for athletes, but by then, Sandiford-Artest said, it was too late for a team that was once the favorites to win the NBA title to gain any traction.

“When Kyrie came back there was no chemistry. You can't build chemistry in 30 games, that’s impossible,” he said. “Then you got Ben Simmons’ injury and he’s got to get right in terms of emotionally, mentally and kind of get that in order, and I think the Nets will be fine, honestly. I think the Nets will be fine, but it was a real unique year. I heard they lost a lot of money so that sucks.”

