Taking in Rangers game seven win has Brandon Nimmo dreaming of October at Citi Field

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

A large group of Mets players, including Brandon Nimmo, took in game seven of the Rangers’ first-round series against the Penguins from a suite inside Madison Square Garden.

They witnessed a thrilling overtime win for the Blueshirts, and left Nimmo dreaming about what that would be like at Citi Field.

“We had a blast,” Nimmo said Tuesday. “Can’t write it up much better than that, game seven in overtime, and they pull out the win. It was electric. Madison Square Garden didn't disappoint, no question. It made us realize if we get into the playoffs and we can double or triple that, I think they said there was 18,000 at the stadium, we'll see if we can pack 50-55,000 in here, try to get some standing room in here, how much fun that would be.”

Rangers fans celebrated the team’s first playoff series win in five years with the game seven victory, and the Mets haven’t won a postseason series since reaching the World Series in 2015. Given how much hype has surrounded Citi Field to begin the season, Nimmo can only imagine what the scene would be like in Queens if the team is still playing come October.

“Definitely a good taste to be left in the mouth for something for us to work towards,” Nimmo said.

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

