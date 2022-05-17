ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia May Abandon Captured Troops in Ukraine

By Zoe Strozewski
 4 days ago
Russia might want to avoid having to exchange captured members of Ukraine's Azov regiment, who have been called "Nazi...

David Bryan
3d ago

I'm sure Russian mothers would prefer having their sons come home to them rather than keeping Ukrainian soldiers imprisoned. And any Russians who saw the clips of these so called Nazis would have to agree that they didn't look like nazis they just looked like men and women of all ages who had been in a desperate struggle.

Robert Ingram
3d ago

Yeah, just go ahead and abandon your troops...that'll really I spire them to fight for you...You're having enough trouble trying to get any to enlist now, as it it.

Sarah Lene Spencer
3d ago

Greetings...I AM MOTHER CRUSSIA...PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS MOTHER RUSSIA...***RELEASE ALL OF MY RUSSIAN SOLDIERS *IMMEDIATELY!*** I AM NOT ABANDONING MY SOLDIERS... "I WAS ASLEEP....I JUST WOKE UP!!!***

