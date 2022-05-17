Gov. Murphy nominates prosecutors in Burlington, Atlantic counties

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated three people to serve as county prosecutors in South Jersey.

Burlington County prosecutor Scott Coffina, who was appointed by then-Gov. Chris Christie, is stepping down. Long-time assistant prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw was nominated as his replacement. She’s currently serving as the senior assistant in the Major Crimes-Special Victims Unit.

“Working with law enforcement has become a passion for me, and I will bring that energy to this office by continuing to zealously advocate for victims, hold violent offenders accountable, and build trust with all of the communities we serve by ensuring there is justice for all,” Bradshaw said in a statement . “It is not lost on me that this is a historic nomination, as I will be the first woman or person of color to be considered for this role in the county’s over 100-year history.”

She will take over as acting prosecutor on May 31.

Meanwhile, Cumberland County prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McCrae, who has been in this position since 2010, has been renominated to remain in office. She has now been nominated by three governors: Jon Corzine, Christie and Murphy.

“I am truly honored to shape what justice looks like in my community,” McCrae said. “I look forward to continuing to lead the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office as we reimagine what public safety looks like in the 21st century.”

And, Atlantic County ’s next prosecutor will be Bill Reynolds. He’s set to take over on June 6 as acting prosecutor. He said he’s humbled by this incredible opportunity.

“I will work tirelessly to protect the citizens of Atlantic County and to do justice for all,” Reynolds said. “I cannot wait to go to work.”

Reynolds currently serves as prosecutor for several municipalities in Atlantic County.

Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin praised all three of them for their leadership qualities and commitment to justice. They still need to be confirmed by the state Senate.