Texas Mom Gets Surprise Delivery After Toddler Orders 31 Burgers

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas mom got a big surprise after her toddler ordered enough food to feed multiple families, reported News 4 San Antonio .

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden answered her front door to find a delivery from DoorDash. The delivery included 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's .

Golden said, "He usually like to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that(...) I thought I'd locked the phone but apparently I didn't because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers."

After receiving the surprise delivery, Golden didn't know what to do with all of the extra cheeseburgers . So, she took to social media to find people who wanted free food. Golden said, "I didn't know what to do with them, he only ate half of one. So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some."

She wrote on Facebook, "I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald's if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order DoorDash."

Golden says at least her was "plenty generous" and gave the DoorDash driver a $16 tip for their services.

KRIS TV reported that the order total came to $91.70. But at least the family will have a priceless story to tell for years to come.