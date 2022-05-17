Virgil Abloh’s Coveted Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1s Get Release Date

Click here to read the full article.

Louis Vuitton has announced an exhibit to showcase the late Virgil Abloh ’s sneaker designs as well as additional colorways of the coveted Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force One to launch in June. WWD reported the fashion house revealed an exhibition showcasing all 47 editions of the Air Force 1 as visioned by Virgil Abloh will be open in New York City from May 20–31 at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse. The opening party on May 20 will include a performance by 21 Savage and a DJ set by Jamie xx.

Additionally, nine styles of the sneaker design were selected for in-store release retailing for 2,000 euro and 2,500 euro in sizes 3.5 to 18. Available colorways include all-white, two-tone, black suede, metallic gold, and multicolor in mid-top and low-top designs.

The shoes first debuted last June at the men’s spring 2022 show in Paris. In February, 200 pairs were sold at auction at Sotheby’s to benefit the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. Select individuals who inspired Abloh and the collaboration will receive pairs in exclusive colorways that will not be available commercially.

According to WWD, the auction raised $25.3 million for the organization, surpassing estimations.

“The total number of bids and individual bids set a world record and most importantly they had never had that from that many countries,” said Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton.

As Abloh’s legacy continues after his November 2021 death, his widow Shannon Abloh has been named CEO and managing director of his company, Virgil Abloh Securities. According to WWD, she will lead the creative corporation’s endeavors and initiatives. The business will include work in art, architecture, engineering, creative direction, artistic direction, industrial design, fashion design, music, film, writing, and philanthropy.

An official statement regarding her role is projected to be made public next month.