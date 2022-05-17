ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Virgil Abloh’s Coveted Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1s Get Release Date

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Louis Vuitton has announced an exhibit to showcase the late Virgil Abloh ’s sneaker designs as well as additional colorways of the coveted Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force One to launch in June. WWD reported the fashion house revealed an exhibition showcasing all 47 editions of the Air Force 1 as visioned by Virgil Abloh will be open in New York City from May 20–31 at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse. The opening party on May 20 will include a performance by 21 Savage and a DJ set by Jamie xx.

Additionally, nine styles of the sneaker design were selected for in-store release retailing for 2,000 euro and 2,500 euro in sizes 3.5 to 18. Available colorways include all-white, two-tone, black suede, metallic gold, and multicolor in mid-top and low-top designs.

More from VIBE.com

The shoes first debuted last June at the men’s spring 2022 show in Paris. In February, 200 pairs were sold at auction at Sotheby’s to benefit the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. Select individuals who inspired Abloh and the collaboration will receive pairs in exclusive colorways that will not be available commercially.

According to WWD, the auction raised $25.3 million for the organization, surpassing estimations.

“The total number of bids and individual bids set a world record and most importantly they had never had that from that many countries,” said Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton.

As Abloh’s legacy continues after his November 2021 death, his widow Shannon Abloh has been named CEO and managing director of his company, Virgil Abloh Securities. According to WWD, she will lead the creative corporation’s endeavors and initiatives.  The business will include work in art, architecture, engineering, creative direction, artistic direction, industrial design, fashion design, music, film, writing, and philanthropy.

An official statement regarding her role is projected to be made public next month.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Janet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise Party

Click here to read the full article. Janet Jackson celebrates her 56th birthday on Monday (May 16), however those closest to the music icon gave her a star-studded affair early. On Saturday night (May 14), the “All For You” singer partied in Las Vegas at the On The Record at Park MGM. The event was a surprise to Jackson. Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Jimmy Jam, Nelly, and Bryan-Michael Cox were all in attendance while Anderson .Paak DJ’d the birthday blast. Janet Jackson’s weekend in Vegas was also spent celebrating someone else. Ahead of her own party, the acclaimed performer took to the stage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Jam Master Jay’s Murder Charges Delayed Due To Witness Intimidation

Click here to read the full article. Federal prosecutors are accusing the two men implicated in the 2002 murder of legendary Run DMC member DJ Jam Master Jay with attempting to intimidate witnesses. The prosecution recently levied those allegations following the defendants’ claim that they’ll be unable to defend themselves due to being charged decades after Jam Master Jay’s murder. “The government is aware of at least four separate witnesses that the defendants have endeavored to identify and silence through threats and coercion,” the prosecution told a federal judge.More from VIBE.comNipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, And Young Dolph's Deaths To Be Investigated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

R. Kelly Befriends Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Frank James, the 62-year-old man in custody for the April 12 subway shooting in Brooklyn seems to have made a new friend in jail—R. Kelly. According to the Daily News, their “behind bars bromance” began at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park. The disgraced R&B singer is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case. James, however, is awaiting trial for the mass shooting in which 10 people were wounded.More from VIBE.comTrey Songz Facing $5 Million Settlement For Allegedly Exposing Woman's Breast At A 2013 PartyR. Kelly Seeks...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Mac Miller’s Drug Supplier Sentenced To 17.5 Years In Federal Prison

Click here to read the full article. One of the men involved in providing late rap star Mac Miller the counterfeit drugs that caused his death has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. On Monday (May 16), Stephen Walter, 49, stood before U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright, II for sentencing after previously agreeing to serve 17 years in federal prison under a plea deal he’d struck with federal prosecutors. However, due to the proposed plea falling below federal guidelines, Judge Wright rejected Walter’s initial plea agreement, instead tacking on an additional six...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Vibe

Teyana Taylor Wins Season 7 Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Click here to read the full article. On the Season 7 finale of The Masked Singer, Teyana Taylor was unveiled as the Firefly and took home the crown. Throughout the season, the singer won over the affection of the judges with her renditions of classic hits including Usher’s “Bad Girl,” Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without You,” and Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody.”More from VIBE.comMichael Jackson 'Thriller' 40th Anniversary Album To Include Unreleased MusicJanet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise PartyMaxwell Performs Michael Jackson's "Lady In My Life" At 2022 Billboard Music Awards Taylor shared that she...
MUSIC
Vibe

Mo’Nique To Appear In ‘BMF’ Season 2 As Confirmed By 50 Cent

Click here to read the full article. It’s looking a lot like Mo’Nique season. The acclaimed actress who was previously blackballed after her 2009 Oscar win has officially returned to the entertainment industry with back-to-back roles. 50 Cent was one of the few people who publicly expressed his intention to put her “back on,” and the rapper-turned-TV-executive has kept his promise. In a clip shared on social media this past Monday (May 9), Mo’Nique appeared dressed as her new character on the hit series BMF. “My name is Goldie. You know who the f**k I am,” she cooly stated in a behind-the-scenes...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Young Thug Faces More Felony Charges While Gunna Detained In Federal RICO Case

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, Young Thug, Gunna, and several other members of YSL Records faced RICO charges in a 56-count indictment. Thugger was detained not long after news broke of the 88-page indictment, which led to his house being raided and now, it appears that the rapper is facing additional felony charges. WSBTV’s Michael Seiden, who initially broke the news of the RICO charges, shared the police document that lists the 30-year-old rapper’s new charges. He faces possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Vibe

Scarface Announces Rap Retirement With 32-City Farewell Tour

Click here to read the full article. It appears that Scarface’s hints at his retirement from rap have come to fruition. The Houston legend has announced a new tour which is billed as the last opportunity for his legion of fans to see him perform his greatest hits live. On Tuesday (May 17), Scarface revealed plans to hit the road for his forthcoming Farewell Tour, which will include stops in 32 cities across the country. Face will be joined by his band Formaldehyde Funkmen, who will help provide the backing tracks to classics such as “I Seen a Man Die,” “Smile,”...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
Vibe

J. Cole Attends Super Fan’s College Graduation

Click here to read the full article. J. Cole attended the college graduation of a fan he met nearly a decade ago. According to Complex, on Wednesday (May 11) the chart-topping rapper was present for the commencement ceremony at Rowan University to celebrate Cierra Bosarge as she walked across the stage. She shared photos from the event using the lyrics from his 2011 song “Nobody’s Perfect,” which features Missy Elliott.More from VIBE.comPusha T Gains His First No. 1 Album On Billboard 200 With 'It's Almost Dry'LeBron James Says Lil Durk Is Best Basketball Player In Hip-HopDreamville Fest Embodied Blackness Like Few...
COLLEGES
Vibe

Bernard Wright, Funk And Jazz Singer And Godson Of Roberta Flack, Dead At 58

Click here to read the full article. Update: 6:32 p.m. PT (May 20, 2022) – Roberta Flack issued a statement from her official Twitter page regarding Bernard Wright’s death. The Grammy-winning singer wrote, “Last night, my godson and former musical director, Bernard Wright, passed away suddenly. I loved Bernard very much and believed deeply in his talent. His loss is heartbreaking.”  Original story below…More from VIBE.comR&B Legend Roberta Flack Promotes Vaccines And Booster Shots Following A Battle With COVID-19Cardi B Talks Politics And Life With David Letterman On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'Kenan Thompson Clears The Air About Samuel L. Jackson's...
DALLAS, TX
Vibe

Mary J. Blige’s Advice To Ella Mai Mirrors The Resilience Of “Love Without The Heartbreak”

Click here to read the full article. Cynicism is a growing phenomenon in music. True love songs are hard to come by these days. Deriving its name from Rihanna’s “We Found Love,” Yellow Diamonds is a series of lyric breakdowns in which VIBE Senior Music Editor Austin Williams celebrates songs that sound like love found in a hopeless mainstream.  Those of you who’ve kept up with this column and my other writing on the site know I’ve been in Ella Mai mode since the May 6 release of Heart On My Sleeve. Certain tracks on the album are punctuated by sage advice...
MUSIC
Vibe

Brandy Responds To Jack Harlow Not Recognizing Her Voice

Click here to read the full article. Brandy has responded to Jack Harlow’s viral interview where the Kentucky rapper could not identify her music. The Grammy Award-winning singer responded to a Brandy fan account that shared the clip, making all aware that her skills do the talking. “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats,” she tweeted. “And then sing is a*s to sleep.”More from VIBE.comChris Brown Shares Release Date And Cover Art For New Album, 'Breezy'Revisiting "Angel In Disguise," The Song Jack Harlow Didn't Know Was Brandy'sDiddy Brings Out Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, And Teyana...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Paris Fashion#Wwd#The Air Force 1#Sotheby
Vibe

Casanova Pleads Guilty To Racketeering And Drug Charges, Faces Up To 60 Years In Prison

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday (May 11), Brooklyn rapper Casanova pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges in U.S. District Court in White Plains, N.Y. after admitting to his role in gang activity as a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods gang set. As part of his plea, Casanova, born Caswell Senior, copped to committing multiple criminal offenses including shooting a man at a party in Florida over a gambling dispute, a 2018 robbery at a New York City restaurant in which a member of his entourage choked a woman who took a picture of...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Vibe

Cardi B Talks Politics And Life With David Letterman On ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is one of the latest celebrities to appear in the new season of David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. In a preview clip of her episode, the rap star touches on various topics pertaining to her life and career. The Bronx-bred bombshell opens up about her outspokenness on political matters and how she’s lent her voice to causes impacting marginalized communities. “I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the f–k out of my platform,” she explains. “And I have used...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chris Brown Shares Release Date And Cover Art For New Album, ‘Breezy’

Click here to read the full article. Just days after landing a multi-year residency at Drai’s in Las Vegas, Chris Brown has unveiled the cover art and release date for his new album, Breezy. The highly-anticipated LP is set to arrive on June 24, ahead of this year’s BET Awards weekend. Following his last solo studio album, 2019’s Indigo, Brown has been adamant about entering a new era with his forthcoming album. Previously released singles, “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace)” are presumably featured on Breezy, but as of now, he’s keeping the tracklist under wraps.More from VIBE.comLil Wayne Threatens To Have Dallas Mavericks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

‘BMF’ Star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Arrested For Alleged Theft, Released On Bail

Click here to read the full article. Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., star of the series based on the life of his infamous father Big Meech found himself in his own true-crime story. The Miami Herald reported the 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly stealing a luxury watch. Law enforcement claims they initially called Lil Meech and requested he turn himself in, however, the actor hung up. “So we wrote up a warrant,” explained Miami Police Spokesman Michael Vega according to the news platform.More from VIBE.comMo'Nique To Appear In 'BMF' Season 2 As Confirmed By 50 CentDave Chappelle And Chris Rock Discuss Attack At...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Vibe

Freddie Gibbs Allegedly Assaulted And Robbed During Tour Stop In Buffalo

Click here to read the full article. This past weekend, bad blood between rappers Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher apparently boiled over, as Gibbs and a group of men believed to be members of Benny’s entourage were reportedly involved in a physical altercation, during which Gibbs is rumored to have been assaulted and robbed of his jewelry. Gibbs, who was in Benny’s hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. for a stop on his Space Rabbit tour, is rumored to have run into members of Benny’s crew during a visit to a local Buffalo eatery on Saturday (May 14), with witnesses claiming that...
BUFFALO, NY
Vibe

Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ Show Renewed By CBS For Two More Seasons

Click here to read the full article. Fans of Queen Latifah’s skills as an actress can expect to see even more of her on their television moving forward, as the legendary entertainer’s popular crime drama The Equalizer has been renewed for two additional seasons by CBS. According to Variety, CBS’ decision to greenlight Season 3 and Season 4 of the show came amid reports that The Equalizer averaged 9.5 million viewers per episode during its second season. “The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” Thom Sherman,...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Yo Gotti Seeking Chauffeur After $1.2 Million Rolls Royce Birthday Purchase

Click here to read the full article. Yo Gotti has a new opportunity to join his team. However, aspiring rappers should hold onto their mixtapes. The CMG boss teased his need to hire a personal driver after gifting himself two brand new Rolls Royce vehicles in celebration of his 41st birthday which falls on Thursday (May 19). The two “twin” luxury cars continue the baller tradition established by the Memphis native, who has pledged to spend over a million dollars per year to treat himself to lavish and luxurious birthday gifts.More from VIBE.comJay-Z, Yo Gotti Lawsuit Results In DOJ Finding Unconstitutional...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar Unveils ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Album Cover

Click here to read the full article. The cover for Kendrick Lamar’s forthcoming album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, was unveiled on Wednesday (May 11), accounting for the latest domino dropped in what has proved to be an epic rollout for the project’s release. Shot by Renell Medrano, the cover captures Lamar, who’s wearing a white T-shirt and donning a crown of thorns, standing in a room while holding his 2-year-old daughter. In the background, his fiancée, Whitney Alford, is seen wearing a white tank-top breastfeeding an infant on a bed, leaving many to deduce the longtime couple secretly welcomed...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy