Some Le Mars business owners were among those at a city council meeting, as the elected officials consider a vacant building ordinance for the city. The city council set a public hearing next month for the ordinance which regulates vacant buildings. Mayor Rob Bixenman and the Main Street Committee have been working on the ordinance, which would cover buildings in the Le Mars Downtown Historic District. These would include buildings along Central Avenue North, 1st Street NE, and Plymouth Street. A public hearing on the ordinance will take place during the city council’s June 7 meeting.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO