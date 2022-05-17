ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Watch: Group of Buffalo Tesla workers gather at Tops memorial

By Ed Drantch
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExUgU_0fhA8VOP00

"It was planned," said Jamarius Cooper when he was speaking to 7 News anchor Ed Drantch, about the deadly shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

He was one of about a dozen Tesla employees who gathered at the memorial, outside the market, to show solidarity with the victims' families. They also came to express frustration and anger.

"Everything that's part of our culture and our family, helping one another hand in hand, that's what this neighborhood is," Cooper said. "We're here for ourselves as Black people, fighting for what we need to fight for because we also had to fight to leave Tesla to come out here without worrying about [repercussions] of leaving a job that supports something like this."

The idea of different communities and different views in each, was part of a lengthy conversation on Tuesday morning.

"If I came to this store and I didn't have enough money . . . if I didn't have a couple dollars, someone in the back of the line would say 'don't worry about it, get it,'" Dean Lewis said. "But if I was out in Williamsville, South Buffalo, I'm being watched. I'm being followed through the store as if I'm going to take something."

Lewis said, "it's hell and it's degrading."

The whole conversation was part of the discussion leaders suggest we have as a community, about race relations and how to overcome racism.

"It's something we're born into," one man said. "We didn't ask to be Black. We're just born that way. So why do you hate us?"

"What has to come out of this is we have to stop being turned into the monsters," Lewis said. "We have got to stop being vilified. We are people."

A representative from Tesla says the company fully supports its employees through the grieving process and has offered counseling for staff members on every shift this week.

Comments / 3

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

After Buffalo, the deafening silence of White people

My dream has been shattered. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, some 55 miles east of Buffalo. As a native “Upstater,” my family would go on trips to Buffalo to shop and then spend some time in Niagara Falls looking at the Falls. Then, we would come back to Buffalo to have dinner at Gigi’s Restaurant on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
New Pittsburgh Courier

Calm after the racist storm, Buffalo shootings cease following massacre

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said his officers are focusing on guns. “What drives the violence is guns,” Gramaglia stated during a news conference before the Tops shooting. Eight days before the self-avowed white supremacist Payton Gendron’s mass shooting in Buffalo, detectives laid out a hoard of weaponry that...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsville, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Lewis
2 On Your Side

Arrests made in connection to downtown Buffalo shooting early Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a downtown shooting that happened early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Police. Two Buffalo residents, 23-year-old Kyle Mickens and 24-year-old Dalton Edge Jr., face charges that include attempted murder, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Shooting#Race Relations#Violent Crime#Buffalo Tesla
WHEC TV-10

Tops Friendly Market speaks on future plans of Buffalo store

Tops Friendly Market company officials say plans are already in place to reopen the only market in the community. Those plans includes replacing the current market with a brand new "Best In Class Market" for the neighborhood. News10NBC traveled to Buffalo to hear what people had to say about those...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
News 8 WROC

Two men recovering from separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a man was shot overnight Saturday on Selye Terrace near Pierpont Street in Rochester. Upon their arrival they located the victim laying in a front yard at around 2:45 a.m. Officers say the victim had been shot in his upper body. AMR took the victim to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy