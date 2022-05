Collier County is the second wealthiest among Florida’s 67 counties, according to a study from SmartAsset, which measured the amount of investment income being generated in each county, in addition to the per capita income and median home value. Monroe County led the way with a wealth index of 50.82, followed by Collier with 42.82, Palm Beach with 34.40, Martin with 34.13 and Indian River with 31.77. Collier boasts a per capita investment income of $78,740, a median home value of $509,800 and a per capita income of $103,865.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO