She lost her suit against the Kardashians. Blac Chyna’s new gig? Boxing in South Florida

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Blac Chyna is prepping for a fight. Not with the Kardashians again — at least not right now — but in the ring.

The former reality star has joined the wide world of Official Celebrity Boxing, joining the likes of such high-profile misfits as Omarosa, “Octomom” and Tonya Harding.

The 34 year old mother of two will face off against fitness model Alysia Magen June 11 at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, she announced Saturday night at Booby Trap in Doral.

During the local promotional appearance, the Washington, D.C. native born Angela White donned a tight white pantsuit, bobbed wig and acrylic nails that went on for days. We are thinking Chyna may want to skip a few manicure appointments leading up to the main event.

CB founder Damon Feldman thinks a good time will be had by all, even if Chyna — who started out as a stripper at the King of Diamonds in Miami — has no boxing experience whatsoever.

He thinks the publicity surrounding the curious match will help her career, kind of the way “Dancing with the Stars” gives C- and D-listers a boost.

“People laughed at it years ago but now we have tons of celebrities lining up to participate because it is good-natured, entertaining fun and what our critics don’t understand, is that a lot of opportunity can stem from this for the talent,” Feldman says. “Those few minutes in the ring may give them the confidence to move forward in other parts of their life, gain a new gig or an endorsement which may change their life.”

Despite recently losing a $100 million dollar lawsuit against her ex Rob Kardashian and the rest of his famous family, accusing them of defamation, assault, battery, domestic violence and interference with economic opportunities due to the cancellation of their E! show “Rob & Chyna,” a percentage of Chyna’s purse will go to charity.

“Yes it’s true! I am fighting to raise money for the Pasadena Humane Society!” she wrote on Instagram.

(A purse as in winnings, not the bag, FYI.)

Tickets for the South Florida Rumble, which also features ‘90s rapper Flavor Flav as emcee, start at $99 at www.officialcelebrityboxing.com . Or you can watch this spectacle from the safety of your couch on PPV for $29.99 at FITE-TV .

Comments / 0

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

