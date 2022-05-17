Eugene Heideman

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 20, 2022) – Another dozen area high school students will see a dream of higher education realized, thanks to the Holland/Zeeland Promise. The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area has bestowed 12 new recipients with last-dollar scholarships to cover remaining costs of tuition, books, room and board when all other grants and scholarships have been applied. Among those earning this honor are: Isaak Nguyen, LayRay Paw, Amy Pedraza and Flor Sanchez, all from Holland Public Schools; Ellie Rizk of Holland Christian Schools; Kenya Garza, Betzaida Hidalgo, Kimberly Maldonado, Fernando Medina, and Giselle Roman, all from West Ottawa Public Schools; Lena Compian of Zeeland Public Schools; and Diego Felix-Trejo of Holland Early College.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO