Chicopee, MA

Nature’s way of reducing cancer risks

By Patrick Berry
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

WUPE

A Rampant Pest Problem Plagues Massachusetts With No End In Sight

Now that the warmer weather is settling in, residents throughout Berkshire county and all across the Bay State of Massachusetts are being given fair warning regarding an influx of ticks that have resurfaced as health officials across the US reiterated that tick season begins from the early part of spring to late fall (aka October and November). A certain pest to be aware of: The lone star tick is especially aggressive during this time of the year.
WNAW

Stop! Think Twice Before Killing These Beneficial Weeds!

If there was an official plant for the month of May here in Massachusetts, it would surely be the dandelion. Whether you’re in Pittsfield, Sheffield, Adams or Savoy, this ubiquitous weed is EVERYWHERE. That said, think twice before getting out the herbicide, because dandelions are actually useful weeds and good for the environment!
CBS Boston

‘It’s been relentless,’ UMass Memorial Medical Center once again under pressure from latest COVID wave

WORCESTER (CBS) – Outside the UMass Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department every ambulance bay is full. Inside, three patients wait on stretchers by the door to be assessed while others line the walls waiting for a room. Staff at the Worcester hospital say the influx of patient has become the new norm and the situation is exacerbated by the latest wave of COVID-19 infections. Darren Brock is a Lieutenant for Worcester EMS. He says paramedics routinely wait 20 minutes at the hospital for their patients to be assessed. “And that’s due to the number of patients, the lack of staffing. It’s just a...
CBS Boston

Shrewsbury couple hopes daughter's suicide helps others

Content Warning: The following article discusses suicidal feelings.SHREWSBURY – Greg Wolfus looks back on life with countless stories of joyous adventures, silliness and good times with his wife Danielle, daughter Zoe and younger son Isaac. They were close. They were happy. And then, suddenly—on August 27, 2020—Zoe was dead. She died by suicide at 16 years old. "Our life was awesome and we recognized it all the time. I didn't need this pain to make me realize how good my life was," Greg said.Greg and Danielle still wonder what they had missed. "That's very common, we've learned, for survivors of suicide," Danielle...
WWLP 22News

Do word games help you brain as you age?

(Mass Appeal) – Seems that everyone today is hooked on the word game Wordle. A few years ago it was Words with Friends and there have always been crossword puzzles, circle a word, and even Scrabble. While these games are fun, do they help our brain’s cognitive functions as we age? Dr. Rebecca Spencer, a Professor of Psychological & Brain Sciences at UMass Amherst, has studied this and joins me to discuss.
REBECCA SPENCER
WWLP 22News

Millside Park COVID-19 test site update in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Millside Park COVID-19 testing site will be changing from a drive-through to a walk-up kiosk starting Thursday. According to a social media post by the Easthampton Health Department, the small kiosk will be located at the entrance to Millside Park. Those looking to be tested should park and walk up to the kiosk. The testing schedule will remain the same.
CBS Boston

Baby leaving NICU after more than 200 days

BOSTON - A premature baby defied the odds and is leaving a Boston hospital after more than six months. "You just think about getting through the next day, the next day, the next day," mom Shana Alexander said.Two hundred and two "next-days." That's how long Shana and her family have watched their incredible Abel fight to stay alive. He came October 28, at just 22 weeks. "I woke up intubated. I didn't know if the baby made it. I didn't know if it was a boy or girl," Shana recalled. Abel was only one pound, eight ounces. His survival seemed bleak.  "They...
NECN

FDA Warns Brigham of ‘Significant Violations' at Drugmaking Site

The federal Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s drug manufacturing facility in the Boston hospital over “significant violations” to the agency’s manufacturing regulations for its positron emission tomography (PET) drugs. PET drugs combine nuclear medicine and biochemical...
WWLP 22News

Find out if you have hidden treasures at a benefit auction appraisal

(Mass Appeal) – It’s back! The Masonic Lodge of Ware is hosting their auction to not only benefit a graduating high school student, but as Mason’s always do, helping other members of the community. Here with details are Kyle and Travis Landry from Bruneau and Company Auctioneers.
nbcboston.com

Doctors Call for Mask Mandates as COVID Cases Rise in Massachusetts

A group of doctors are pushing for stronger mask advisories and mandates as COVID cases continue to rise in Massachusetts. COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily in Massachusetts in recent weeks, with most of the state now in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's high risk category. Experts say COVID cases are likely three times higher than the numbers being reported by the state, since most people are taking at-home tests.
