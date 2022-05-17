ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Poised to Become ‘Sanctuary City' for Women Seeking Abortions

By Bob Redell
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland soon could become a "sanctuary city" for women seeking abortions. Leaders in the East Bay's largest city on Tuesday night will consider a resolution that protects abortion rights. The discussion is in response to the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that suggests the court is...

www.nbcsandiego.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortions#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans#The Oakland City Council
