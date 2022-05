The late, great Jamal Edwards will be the recipient of this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award in recognition of his “outstanding contribution” to music. Edwards, who sadly passed away in February, played an instrumental role in launching the careers of several of the UK’s biggest music stars. He will be both the youngest recipient of the award and the first to be posthumously awarded it. Jamal’s mother, Brenda Edwards, will accept the award on his behalf at the ceremony in November. Previous winners include the likes of DJ Pete Tong, Kylie Minogue, and Sir Elton John.

