COVID-19 is on the rise again, but masks will remain optional in Bayonne public schools, according to an announcement by Superintendent John Niesz on May 16. In Niesz’s COVID-19 update, he said the Bayonne School District has been advised that the latest state Department of Health COVID-19 activity level map shows five out of six regions at “high” risk for coronavirus activity as of May 7. Hudson County is now considered “high” for COVID-19.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO