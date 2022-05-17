ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbie Ray Doesn’t Travel With Mariners to Toronto Series

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
TORONTO (AP) — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray isn't joining Seattle for a series in Toronto this week, missing a chance to celebrate the Cy Young Award he won with the Blue Jays last season amid border restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Ray pitched against the Mets in...

Minor League Players, MLB Reach Deal in Minimum Wage Suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws. Terms of the settlement were not filed with the court Tuesday and details were not released. Two people familiar with the negotiations, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the release of details was not authorized, said the sides in recent weeks had been discussing a possible settlement in the $200 million range.
Red Bulls suffer first road loss, fall to Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Ariel Lassiter scored in the first half, Robert Taylor scored an insurance goal late and Inter Miami CF defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Sunday. Lassiter, who was acquired from the Houston Dynamos in the offseason, found the net in the 29th minute to give Inter Miami (4-6-3) a 1-0 lead. Taylor connected in the 88th minute. It was the first goal this season for both players.Drake Callender saved all four shots he faced for Inter Miami. He has two clean sheets in five starts this season. The Red Bulls (5-3-5), who began the day in a four-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference, lost for the first time on the road this season. It was the Red Bulls' first defeat in their last seven matches, but it marked the fourth straight match without a win.
