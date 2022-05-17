Shirtless Shawn Mendes singing Springsteen is the sizzling summer sensation we needed

Shawn Mendes goes shirtless as the singer-songwriter flaunted his abs while singing Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 tune “Dancing In The Dark.” The song cover appears in the new Tommy Hilfiger campaign.

Listen to Shawn Mendes Radio now on Audacy

“I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans,” Mendes said in a statement. “Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I’m inspired to see what we can achieve. I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me.”

Directed by Craig McDean and Theo Stanley , Mendes is captured playing guitar and modeling signature Hilfiger fashions such as jeans, polo shirts and boxers. “Shawn’s not only a multitalented musician — he also represents a new generation of future-makers who understand the need for action,”Hilfiger said in a statement. “By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build upon what we’ve already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level. While we recognize we still have a long way to go, together we can build even more awareness to make a positive, lasting impact.”

The collection is part of Tommy Hilfiger’s Classics Reborn series, which recreates looks in a more sustainable way. According to Uproxx , the jeans were designed with 20% post-consumer recycled cotton.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram