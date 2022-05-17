Keith Whitley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Galante named 2022 inductees of Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Association has revealed three individuals set for 2022 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

They include record executive Joe Galante in the “non-performer” category, the late Keith Whitley in the “modern era artist” category and Jerry Lee Lewis in the “veterans era artist” category.

The selected individuals will be formally inducted with a medallion ceremony scheduled to take place in October.

“This year’s inductees are trailblazers who each paved their own unique path within Country music,” said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern . “Jerry Lee, Keith and Joe each found their musical callings early in life and displayed a strong-minded and fierce passion for music making. In very different ways, they all have left a lasting impact on the industry and generations of fans alike.”

Added Country Music Hall of Fame CEO, Kyle Young , “Our new inductees come from three very different places, but in October they will be enshrined in the very same place.”

He continued, “Jerry Lee Lewis is a God-fearing rabble-rouser from a Mississippi River town , way down South. Keith Whitley was a Lefty Frizzel-lovimg Country boy from rural Kentucky. And Joe Galante is a game-changing executive from the urban Northeast. They all filled our worlds with music. They are all deserving of our respect and adulation, and their elections into the Country Music Hall of Fame ensure that respect and adulation will endure through the ages.”

