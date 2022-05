Rochester, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm on fire safety in homes. As part of the nationwide "Sound the Alarm" campaign, volunteers from Red Cross added new smoke alarms and offered fire safety education in roughly 75 homes in the Rochester area on Saturday. The effort is meant to help neighbors in vulnerable communities keep up-to-date with smoke alarms. The initiative plans to install 50,000 free alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO