Ron Howard's 'Thirteen Lives' to Receive Hybrid Release on Prime Video in August

One of the most recurring situations depicted on the big screen, that is essentially a subgenre in itself, is the police standoff. We've seen them in films like the classic Die Hard all the way to the more recent 892 and Ambulance. Such representations are geared towards being tense and thrilling with a sense of constant danger hanging just around every corner. It is all about the ratcheting up of the drama where we are rooting for one side to “win” in a struggle of wills. Hostages are taken, negotiation takes place, and, more often than not, it all ends up breaking down into chaos. Nuance is completely stripped away as the action and suspense is made paramount, losing sight of the people along the way. These are enjoyable movies as they draw us into a heightened emotional situation and leave us with a feeling that, even when people die, this is just the way these things go. Not only does this not challenge us as an audience, but it can give a false impression of what the reality of these situations like this can be. It is a form of myth-making that leaves a lasting impression in our collective consciousness.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO