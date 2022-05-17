ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ron Howard's 'Thirteen Lives' to Receive Hybrid Release on Prime Video in August

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many fans of action based worlds like MCU, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones have needed to deal with multiple setbacks surrounding the next installment of their highly anticipated productions, that won’t be the case for Ron Howard’s upcoming film, Thirteen Lives. Today, Variety announced that the legendary director’s newest project...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

8 Shows Like 1883 to Watch For More Wild West Action

There's nothing like a TV drama set in the Wild West. The lawlessness of the era means that characters behave based on their own moral compasses rather than that of enforced rules, creating an open world of conflict as differences are settled by whatever means necessary. Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1883, which details how the Dutton clan (played here by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) first established roots in Montana, is one such example, and the show's limited run probably only has you thirsting for more — and more is on the way, in the form of 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, which will star David Oyelowo as the legendary lawman who was the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Hold Your Fire' Demythologizes the Way Hollywood Movies Depict Police Standoffs

One of the most recurring situations depicted on the big screen, that is essentially a subgenre in itself, is the police standoff. We've seen them in films like the classic Die Hard all the way to the more recent 892 and Ambulance. Such representations are geared towards being tense and thrilling with a sense of constant danger hanging just around every corner. It is all about the ratcheting up of the drama where we are rooting for one side to “win” in a struggle of wills. Hostages are taken, negotiation takes place, and, more often than not, it all ends up breaking down into chaos. Nuance is completely stripped away as the action and suspense is made paramount, losing sight of the people along the way. These are enjoyable movies as they draw us into a heightened emotional situation and leave us with a feeling that, even when people die, this is just the way these things go. Not only does this not challenge us as an audience, but it can give a false impression of what the reality of these situations like this can be. It is a form of myth-making that leaves a lasting impression in our collective consciousness.
MOVIES
Collider

'Emergency': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

In 2018 the satirical thriller short film Emergency directed by Carey Williams from a screenplay by KD Dávila won a Sundance Special Jury Prize and the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW. Now, it is getting a feature-length adaptation and release on Amazon Prime Video. Starring young budding stars like RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, and Sabrina Carpenter, the film focuses on a group of BIPOC college students who set out to find a night of partying and debauchery but instead something else: a white girl passed out in their apartment. The feature is a unique blending of comedy, thriller, and social commentary. It releases in select theaters on May 20th, and on Amazon Prime on May 27.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Movies That Have Very, Very, Very, Very, Very Long Titles

Sometimes it's good to keep a title brief and punchy. If a filmmaker can let the viewer know what to expect from just a word or two, it makes the movie easier to sell. A series of movies about a war on a galactic level? Star Wars. A movie about a person wanting to murder someone called Bill? Kill Bill. A movie about a tornado of sharks? Sharknado.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Joel Edgerton
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thirteen#Amazon Studios#Mcu#Prime Video#Mgm#Thai
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Collider

Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson Roast Natasha Lyonne's Voice in Promo for 'SNL' Season 47 Finale

Having one of the most standout voices in the game is something that’s definitely helped Natasha Lyonne form her career. Whether it was her time in the comedy classic Slums of Beverly Hills, iconic queer film But I’m a Cheerleader, or her long-running role as the tough but sweet Nicky Nichols on Orange is the New Black, Lyonne’s one-of-a-kind, quasi-Brooklyn accent has always given her an edge above the rest. But, with great power comes great responsibility, and for Lyonne that means being able to take a joke. To promote her appearance as the host on this weekend's Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live, Lyonne fielded jabs from series regulars, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon about the sound launching out of her vocal cords.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Miles Teller on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Tom Cruise’s Work Ethic

With director Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick opening in theaters on May 27, I recently got to speak with Miles Teller about playing Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, Goose's (Anthony Edwards) son. During the interview, Teller talks about Tom Cruise’s incredible work ethic, how they all trained like him for the film, his reaction when he found out they would be filming a shirtless beach scene like the original movie, and what it’s been like waiting for the film to come out.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy