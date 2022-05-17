L.A. Sheriff’s Remind Drivers to ‘Click it or Ticket’ with Extra Enforcement

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to an alleged robbery at a marijuana dispensary on East Colorado Boulevard just outside the city limits of Pasadena, after receiving reports of shots fired. Authorities said that three male suspects armed with multiple handguns got away with marijuana, as well as a purse that contained an unknown amount of cash. The suspects, who reportedly fired a guns multiple times, were able to get away in a grey Dodge Charger. Deputies arrived to the scene just as the suspects were about to take off, which lead to a short pursuit on the 210 Freeway, though authorities lost the suspects on the 134 Freeway. A short time later, deputies located a vehicle that matched the description of the Charger off of Atlantic Boulevard in Alhambra. Authorities then called for backup from various agencies for help setting up a perimeter around a building they believe the suspects might be holed up in.

PASADENA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO