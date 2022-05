CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old boy after he attempted to flee law enforcement on Carolina Beach Road. On Wednesday, a Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen from the Walmart at Monkey Junction. A detective in an unmarked car spotted the vehicle, drove behind and called for a marked unit. The stolen vehicle reportedly was stopped on Carolina Beach Road and Burnett Road by a pit maneuver.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO