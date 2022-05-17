ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Summer Infant Q1 Sales Drop 5% On Supply Chain Issues

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
Summer Infant Inc SUMR reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $34.38 million, versus $36.20 million the previous year. The company attributed the revenue decline to ongoing supply chain disruptions, including...

