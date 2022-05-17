ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Hitting Manufacturers

wnax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the consumer price index, or rate of inflation approaches eight and a half percent, there could be...

wnax.com

wnax.com

SD Board of Regents & Extra Funding

The South Dakota legislature this year added extra money to the Board of Regents budget to allow them to give their employees a six percent raise without raising tuition. Regents Executive Director Brian Maher says the increase came with other extra funding….. The Regents got over two hundred eighty...
POLITICS
wnax.com

State Grants Funding Broadband Expansions

Grants from the state will help expand broadband internet service into more rural areas of South Dakota. Andrew Curley, Director of Government Services for Midco, says they are working on projects in Yankton County…. Curley says their new system using fiber optics directly to homes far exceeds broadband minimums….....
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
wnax.com

Reynolds To Sign Biofuels Bill

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to sign House File 2128, otherwise known as the Biofuels Bill into law today. Reynolds will place her signature on the bill from a farm near Prairie City. The Iowa Biofuels Bill offers incentives to fuel retailers to feature biodiesel with soybean oil and E-15, ethanol at a 15 percent blend with gasoline. The measure passed both chambers on a bi-partisan vote, however, a few lawmakers from the governor’s Republican party voted against the bill saying it was too expensive and they were not certain where the funding would originate. Some lawmakers also claim they are against the required mandate to feature the E-15 fuel. Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association were supporting the bill.
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Weekly Crop Progress Report Shows Planting Is Still Behind Schedule

Although good weather prevailed for most of last week, according to the weekly crop progress report issued by the U-S Department of Agriculture, farmers are still behind normal planting schedules. In South Dakota, farmers have planted 31 percent of this year’s corn crop compared to 83 percent this time last year. So far, only one percent of the South Dakota corn crop has emerged. Nebraska is doing better with 62 percent of the state’s corn crop planted which compares to the 84 percent done by this time last year, and the 77 percent five-year average. 19 percent of the Nebraska corn crop has emerged. Cold conditions in North Dakota have farmers falling way behind last year. Just four percent of the North Dakota’s corn crop has been planted compared to the 59 percent at this same time a year ago. Minnesota growers have planted 35 percent of their corn crop. Iowa farmers have been able to somewhat catch up with their planting. 57 percent of the corn is now planted. In 2021, 93 percent of the state’s corn crop was planted, and the five-year average is at 80 percent. According to the weekly crop progress report, eight percent of the Iowa corn crop has emerged.
IOWA STATE
State
South Dakota State
wnax.com

Mountain Snowpack Melting Away

Despite an increase in mountain snowpack last month, runoff into the Missouri River basin will be well below normal again this year. Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service Missouri River basin office, says the runoff potential is still very low…. Low says other rivers in the...
ENVIRONMENT
wnax.com

Minnesota Governor To Visit Storm Damage Areas

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz along with Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director, Joe Kelly, along with other state officials will travel to western Minnesota today (Wednesday) to inspect the damage that had occurred from last week’s derecho storm that caused millions of dollars of damage. Governor Walz has issued an Executive Order 22-12, authorizing temporary regulatory relief for motor carriers and drivers supporting the transportation of livestock and livestock feed following widespread storm damage across the state. Heavy rains and wind gusts caused significant damage to roads and bridges, causing farmers and drivers transporting livestock and feed to take longer, more circuitous rotes to their destinations.
MINNESOTA STATE
wnax.com

SD Joint Committee on Appropriations Meeting This Week

The Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature holds their first meeting of the interim on Thursday. Co-chair, Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Corrections Department and Secretary Kellie Wasko will be in the spotlight…. Hunhoff says they want to hear Wasko’s assessment of the department…...
YANKTON, SD
wnax.com

Five Candidates in SD House District 19

Five republican candidates are on the June primary ballot in South Dakota House District 19, with the top two moving to the general election in November. Roger Hofer of Bridgewater is running on a specific issue…. Hofer says both volunteer and paid ambulance services are barely hanging on….
BRIDGEWATER, SD

