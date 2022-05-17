Inflation Hitting Manufacturers

Although good weather prevailed for most of last week, according to the weekly crop progress report issued by the U-S Department of Agriculture, farmers are still behind normal planting schedules. In South Dakota, farmers have planted 31 percent of this year’s corn crop compared to 83 percent this time last year. So far, only one percent of the South Dakota corn crop has emerged. Nebraska is doing better with 62 percent of the state’s corn crop planted which compares to the 84 percent done by this time last year, and the 77 percent five-year average. 19 percent of the Nebraska corn crop has emerged. Cold conditions in North Dakota have farmers falling way behind last year. Just four percent of the North Dakota’s corn crop has been planted compared to the 59 percent at this same time a year ago. Minnesota growers have planted 35 percent of their corn crop. Iowa farmers have been able to somewhat catch up with their planting. 57 percent of the corn is now planted. In 2021, 93 percent of the state’s corn crop was planted, and the five-year average is at 80 percent. According to the weekly crop progress report, eight percent of the Iowa corn crop has emerged.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO